Michael Foster, US Central Command chief data officer, uses AI to make an impact on defense

Karan Singh for BI; US Central Command

Foster is the chief data officer of the US Central Command. Centcom, which heads US military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia, has been testing out AI and computer-vision applications for the Department of Defense and adding tech talent to support its missions. Foster, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, previously helped develop big data and AI applications at several technology companies with US defense contracts, including CrowdAI and Maxar Technologies. He's also served as an intelligence officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and as an officer in the Air Force.

