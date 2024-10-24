Open in App
    Michael Foster, US Central Command chief data officer, uses AI to make an impact on defense

    By Rosalie Chan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5ctR_0wJv20TR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5J1k_0wJv20TR00

    Karan Singh for BI; US Central Command

    Foster is the chief data officer of the US Central Command. Centcom, which heads US military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia, has been testing out AI and computer-vision applications for the Department of Defense and adding tech talent to support its missions. Foster, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, previously helped develop big data and AI applications at several technology companies with US defense contracts, including CrowdAI and Maxar Technologies. He's also served as an intelligence officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and as an officer in the Air Force.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

