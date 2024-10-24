Elad Gil raised $1 billion to invest in leading AI startups

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Elad Gil

The serial entrepreneur and prolific startup investor Gil, who is part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has raised $1 billion , reportedly bringing his personal war chest to more than $2 billion , to deploy into AI startups. Gil, who invested early in Airbnb, Stripe, and Square, has backed some of the most notable AI startups, such as Harvey , Mistral, Pika , Magic, and Perplexity . Gil, a former operator at Twitter and Google, recently told Business Insider that he believed the "AI app layer" would start to crystalize this year, bringing the power of rapidly advancing foundation models to the masses.

See Business Insider's full AI Power List