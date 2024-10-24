Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Elad Gil raised $1 billion to invest in leading AI startups

    By Leena Rao,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UaDj_0wJv1zpM00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRAdk_0wJv1zpM00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Elad Gil

    The serial entrepreneur and prolific startup investor Gil, who is part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has raised $1 billion , reportedly bringing his personal war chest to more than $2 billion , to deploy into AI startups. Gil, who invested early in Airbnb, Stripe, and Square, has backed some of the most notable AI startups, such as Harvey , Mistral, Pika , Magic, and Perplexity . Gil, a former operator at Twitter and Google, recently told Business Insider that he believed the "AI app layer" would start to crystalize this year, bringing the power of rapidly advancing foundation models to the masses.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Elad GilAi startups investmentFuture of AIKaran SinghAiGil

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Matt McIlwain at Madrona Ventures has backed AI startups for several years
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Exclusive: Maven Clinic is swapping out its finance chief as the women's-health unicorn looks ahead to an IPO
    Business Insider1 day ago
    13 creator-economy startups to watch in 2024, according to top VCs
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    I quit my job at a Fortune 500 company to embrace 'Brat summer.' My friends were concerned.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped almost 50% in September, report says
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    An increasing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, BofA says
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Millennials are hoarding cash. That could hurt them in the long run.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Jimmy Ba, founding member of Elon Musk's xAI, redefines AI with deep neural networks
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Washington Post reports that owner Jeff Bezos stopped it from endorsing Kamala Harris
    Business Insider16 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily27 days ago
    As mortgage rates stall, banks are still paying high rates for your cash
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Things aren't looking great at Gucci, and Kering says its Asia Pacific slump is to blame
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Boeing workers reject the company's latest proposal, which included a 35% wage hike
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Beyoncé is rallying with Kamala Harris in Houston. Will it make a difference?
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    6 new things Elon Musk said about the Cybercab on Tesla's earnings call
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy