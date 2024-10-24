Elizabeth Kelly, US AI Safety Institute director, sets AI safety standards

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Elizabeth Kelly

Kelly directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology's recently created US AI Safety Institute, a group of top computer scientists and ethicists tasked with studying and addressing AI risks, particularly in relation to areas of national security, civil rights, and general public safety. It's expected to introduce testing standards for AI developers to make sure their systems are safe. Kelly, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, helped shape President Joe Biden's technology policy and assisted in drafting his executive order last year that focused on issues related to AI safety. Before that, Kelly was a special assistant to the president of the National Economic Council, where she led efforts in technology policy, including in AI. Kelly previously held executive positions at Capital One Investing and United Income, a fintech startup acquired by Capital One.

See Business Insider's full AI Power List