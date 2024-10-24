Open in App
    Holly Herndon's AI-artistry is empowering musicians and challenging streaming giants

    By Lucia Moses,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkcmr_0wJv1rlY00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clsoZ_0wJv1rlY00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Holly Herndon

    Herndon is a musician known for pushing the limits of art and technology. In 2021, she created a vocal deepfake of herself by training a neural network on her voice, then lending it to the public to turn their voices into hers — a move she hopes will encourage other artists to take control over their work. Collaborating with her partner Mat Dryhurst, Herndon is at the forefront of using AI to make art. It's her way of pushing back against music-streaming platforms like Spotify that she says make it harder for musicians to make money and take a one-size-fits-all approach to music.

