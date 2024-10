Adeel Khan, CEO of MagicSchool is bringing AI to classrooms and increasing AI literacy

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Adeel Khan

Khan founded MagicSchool AI, an AI-assistant program catering to teachers. Costing teachers about $100 a year each, MagicSchool applies generative AI to classroom-specific tasks such as developing worksheets, creating multiple-choice test questions, or adapting texts and outreach for students with specific needs. Khan previously worked as a Teach for America fellow and later was the founding principal at DSST: Conservatory Green High School in Denver. MagicSchool says more than 3 million educators and 5,000 schools and districts worldwide use its product. It recently raised a $15 million Series A round of funding. It plans to soon roll out separate tools meant to help students to develop AI literacy.

