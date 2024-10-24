Open in App
    Sequoia Capital partner Pat Grady is redefining AI investments

    By Ben Bergman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Er4Dl_0wJv1oMb00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXMtL_0wJv1oMb00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Pat Grady

    The prestigious venture firm Sequoia Capital likes to say all its partners invest in every sector. But more than anyone, the growth-stage partner Grady, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, has led the firm's AI strategy, making bets on companies including OpenAI, Harvey, and Hugging Face. Along with another partner, Sonya Huang, Grady also wrote a public blog post on Sequoia's website inviting AI founders to email them their ideas and pitches directly. A successful deal for Sequoia is more about investing in the best people rather than at the best price, Grady told Business Insider last year. "We don't make money by getting a good deal," he said.

