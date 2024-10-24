OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki leads AI project Strawberry

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Jakub Pachocki

Pachocki, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, joined OpenAI in 2017 after completing a doctorate in computer science at Carnegie Mellon University. He was promoted to the company's chief scientist in May following the departure of its cofounder Ilya Sutskever . Pachocki had already been working closely with Sutskever on some of OpenAI's most ambitious projects including an advanced-reasoning model known as Q* and later renamed Strawberry . Even before officially taking on the mantle of chief scientist, Pachocki had already emerged as a guiding force behind OpenAI's research efforts. Sam Altman has called Pachocki "easily one of the greatest minds of our generation."

