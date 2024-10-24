Josh Parker leads on Nvidia's sustainability efforts from water use to renewable energy.

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Josh Parker

Parker manages Nvidia's internal sustainability efforts by measuring and managing its water use and its conversion to renewable energy sources. He also evangelizes the potential for AI tools and data science to improve sustainability outside the company. Before joining Nvidia in 2023, Parker worked as a lawyer specializing in ethics and compliance in-house for the data storage company Western Digital and for a tech-focused law firm. He studied electrical engineering before law school at New York University School of Law.

