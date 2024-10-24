Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Anima Anandkumar, a former Nvidia director, now at CalTech, uses AI to tackle the climate crisis

    By Helen Li,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggAa4_0wJv1jwy00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQA0r_0wJv1jwy00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Anima Anandkumar

    Anandkumar , a former senior director of Nvidia's AI research, left the private sector last year to return full time to academia at CalTech, where she serves as a Bren professor in the computing and mathematical sciences department. Her lab focuses on tensors, which can help solve higher-order problems in AI, such as simulating fluids. She helped build an AI-based weather model and made it available as open source. She hopes that by figuring out how AI can better simulate the physical world, researchers can more accurately predict and alleviate the climate crisis.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Anima AnandkumarAi and climate changeAi in academiaKaran SinghCaltechNvidia

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI will do parts of some jobs 1,000 times better — but it won't completely replace people
    Business Insider1 day ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Washington Post reports that owner Jeff Bezos stopped it from endorsing Kamala Harris
    Business Insider16 hours ago
    Jamie Dimon says the global order is at risk — and raging conflicts could explode into World War 3
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider1 day ago
    McDonald's supplier recalls onions and tells a burrito chain to stop using the ingredient
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Ukraine's drone attacks find a new target: Russian alcohol
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider12 hours ago
    The economy is a priority for Americans as they head to the polls. Here's what's really going on behind the numbers.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily27 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    6 new things Elon Musk said about the Cybercab on Tesla's earnings call
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy