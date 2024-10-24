Shiv Rao's Abridge has become the AI healthcare startup to watch

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Shiv Rao

Abridge has quickly become the healthcare AI startup to watch. Rao founded Abridge in 2018 to automate medical notetaking with its large language models. Since then, it's landed dozens of hospital customers, including academic medical centers like Sutter Health and Yale New Haven Health, and a partnership with the electronic health records giant Epic. It's also gotten buy-in from major investors, including CVS Health Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Abridge in February announced it raised $150 million in Series C funding at an $850 million valuation. And in August, the startup got its biggest customer yet, notching a deal to provide its tech to Kaiser Permanente's clinicians.

See Business Insider's full AI Power List