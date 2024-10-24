Open in App
    Matthieu Lorrain is Google DeepMind's media master as AI and entertainment become more intwined

    By Dan Whateley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjTPx_0wJv1gIn00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25X6gk_0wJv1gIn00

    Karan Singh for BI; Jihyung Kim

    Lorrain serves as creative lead at Google's AI research division, DeepMind. He helps the company apply its AI technologies to different parts of the media world, including recently introducing its video-generation tool Veo to YouTube shorts and collaborating with creators such as Donald Glover and The Weeknd on generative-AI projects. He has worked on computer-vision projects for Marvel's "Avengers" and Netflix's "Stranger Things," among other partnerships with major media brands. Lorrain also taught a class on AI and filmmaking as a guest lecturer at Columbia University this year.

