    Marc Spieler, senior managing director at Nvidia, transforms energy sectors with cutting-edge AI

    By Emma Cosgrove,

    2 days ago

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Marc Spieler

    Spieler, one of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List picks, is Nvidia's main envoy in the energy industry, including oil and gas, renewables, power generation, and utilities. He works with industry leaders to leverage Nvidia's AI tools to help improve efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and make power grids more resilient. He recently worked with the energy giant Shell to create a model to screen for carbon-capture sites. Spieler joined Nvidia in 2019 after nearly 14 years at Halliburton, where he most recently worked on acquisitions. Before Halliburton, he worked in sales for Silicon Graphics International, a former Nvidia partner that Hewlett Packard Enterprise later acquired.

