Alex Hanna, DAIR's director of research explores AI's impact on communities

Hanna is a former Google AI ethicist who worked alongside Timnit Gebru , who was fired from the tech giant after voicing concerns about its natural language processing tools. Hanna now oversees research at Gebru's Distributed AI Research Institute. Her work centers on communities most affected by AI. "A near-term AI dystopia is one in which there's not a masterful AI that takes over the world — that's bullshit — it's a world in which there are AI tools which are promised to do XYZ and that many employers have effectively bought into only to lay off full-time workers and hire them back at a reduced rate," Hanna told Business Insider. "So it increases that gigification and casualization of work." She's writing a book, "The AI Con," with the University of Washington linguistics professor Emily M. Bender examining what they see as the harms posed by AI and the myths around what it can and cannot do.

