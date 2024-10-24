Open in App
    • Business Insider

    Matt McIlwain at Madrona Ventures has backed AI startups for several years

    By Ben Bergman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4686Vg_0wJv1dec00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKBbV_0wJv1dec00

    Karan Singh for BI; Madrona

    Operating in Seattle, in the shadow of Amazon and Microsoft headquarters, McIlwain's Madrona Ventures was an early investor in AI companies such as Xnor.ai , which Apple acquired in 2020. The firm likes to say no investment is too early, as it prefers to be there as early as formation. Madrona also hosts the annual Intelligent Applications Summit, with this year's event featuring Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI, and Arvind Jain, the CEO and cofounder of Glean. McIlwain says companies should focus more on their business model than on an AI model. "It doesn't work to just repackage other people's technology if you're not providing clear, differentiated value and building a sustainable moat," McIlwain wrote in a blog post.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

