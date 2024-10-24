Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI

Karan Singh for BI; Getty Images

Karpathy is the founder and CEO of Eureka Labs, an education AI startup. He's known for his YouTube educational content on AI. Eureka Labs uses an AI teaching assistant to allow students to ask questions and get more of a customized experience than they would otherwise get from a series of recorded lessons. According to its website, the company's first product is an AI course titled LLM101n, which aims to teach students to develop AI models. Karpathy is a renowned AI researcher who has attracted an audience with over a million followers on X and 500,000 YouTube subscribers. After earning his doctorate in computer science from Stanford, he became a research scientist and founding member of OpenAI. He later served as the senior director of AI at Tesla.

