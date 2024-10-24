Open in App
    Srini Venkatesan is responsible for PayPal's new AI-powered personalization features

    By Eugene Kim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P52qI_0wJuyqt800

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvK9h_0wJuyqt800

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Srini Venkatesan

    Venkatesan, the executive vice president and chief technology officer of PayPal, is in charge of the payment company's new AI-driven personalization products. In this role, Venkatesan uses PayPal's 200 petabytes of transaction data to help small businesses and large enterprises sell more products and to help save money for consumers. Before joining PayPal in June, Venkatesan was EVP of the Walmart US Omni Platforms and Tech organization, where he helped use AI to blur the lines between offline and online shopping.

