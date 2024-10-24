Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Trishul Chilimbi is building special AI models for shopping and e-commerce

    By Eugene Kim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J577T_0wJuyp0P00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYfVV_0wJuyp0P00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Trishul Chilimbi

    Chilimbi is a vice president and distinguished scientist at Amazon, where he leads the Stores Foundational AI organization. His latest focus is on building specialized foundation models for shopping and e-commerce. As part of this effort, Chilimbi led a team of Amazon scientists behind Rufus, Amazon's new generative-AI-powered shopping assistant. Before joining Amazon in 2017, Chilimbi was a researcher at Microsoft. His prior research focused on scaling deep learning training systems and vision-language pertaining.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Ai in e-commerceKaran SinghAmazonRufusMicrosoft

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The CEO of Perplexity said the AI-powered search engine isn't trying to replace the news
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Bolt CEO changes RTO policy to 'stop the insanity of people working remotely from places like Bali.' Read the memo.
    Business Insider15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Inside Amazon's nuclear ambitions, its 'Piano Man' project, and CEO Andy Jassy's support
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Trump praised the sanitary conditions at McDonald's 2 days before a deadly E. coli outbreak at the fast food giant became public
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I quit my job at a Fortune 500 company to embrace 'Brat summer.' My friends were concerned.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    An increasing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, BofA says
    Business Insider2 days ago
    McDonald's explains why it doesn't think its E. coli outbreak will be like Chipotle's in 2015
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    The economy is a priority for Americans as they head to the polls. Here's what's really going on behind the numbers.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Republican EV attacks are flooding Michigan, putting Democrats on the defensive in a critical battleground
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy