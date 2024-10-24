Trishul Chilimbi is building special AI models for shopping and e-commerce

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Trishul Chilimbi

Chilimbi is a vice president and distinguished scientist at Amazon, where he leads the Stores Foundational AI organization. His latest focus is on building specialized foundation models for shopping and e-commerce. As part of this effort, Chilimbi led a team of Amazon scientists behind Rufus, Amazon's new generative-AI-powered shopping assistant. Before joining Amazon in 2017, Chilimbi was a researcher at Microsoft. His prior research focused on scaling deep learning training systems and vision-language pertaining.

