    Matt Garman is leading AWS in an AI race against Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI

    By Eugene Kim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U00YB_0wJuxdh800

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVnAU_0wJuxdh800

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Matt Garman

    Amazon promoted Garman to be the CEO of Amazon Web Services this year, right as competition in cloud computing and AI intensified. Garman has nearly 20 years of experience across engineering and sales roles at the company. His deep understanding of the business helped shape AWS's early approach to generative AI and the creation of AI products, like Amazon Q and Bedrock. He also led the establishment of the AWS Generative AI innovation Center, designed to collaborate with customers and help them identify opportunities in AI.

