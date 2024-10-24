Lilian Weng, vice president of research and safety at OpenAI, leads risk management for AI models

Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Lillian Weng

Weng joined OpenAI in 2018 after working as a data scientist and software engineer at major Silicon Valley companies, including Meta (then Facebook), Dropbox, and Affirm. Weng, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, took over the preparedness team after its former leader Aleksander Madry was reassigned in July. The team is responsible for safeguarding against any major risks related to OpenAI's frontier models. It's part of a broader effort within the company to consolidate safety research under Weng, who also serves on the board's safety and security committee. As policymakers and consumers focus more attention on the security implications of high-powered AI models, Weng's role within the company is likely to become even more important.

