Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Lilian Weng, vice president of research and safety at OpenAI, leads risk management for AI models

    By Darius Rafieyan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vygcU_0wJutxfu00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XkQK_0wJutxfu00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Lillian Weng

    Weng joined OpenAI in 2018 after working as a data scientist and software engineer at major Silicon Valley companies, including Meta (then Facebook), Dropbox, and Affirm. Weng, part of Business Insider's 2024 AI Power List, took over the preparedness team after its former leader Aleksander Madry was reassigned in July. The team is responsible for safeguarding against any major risks related to OpenAI's frontier models. It's part of a broader effort within the company to consolidate safety research under Weng, who also serves on the board's safety and security committee. As policymakers and consumers focus more attention on the security implications of high-powered AI models, Weng's role within the company is likely to become even more important.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Silicon ValleyLilian WengAi risk managementAi and securityAi in businessKaran Singh

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The CEO of Perplexity said the AI-powered search engine isn't trying to replace the news
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Bolt CEO changes RTO policy to 'stop the insanity of people working remotely from places like Bali.' Read the memo.
    Business Insider15 hours ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped almost 50% in September, report says
    Business Insider1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily27 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Trump praised the sanitary conditions at McDonald's 2 days before a deadly E. coli outbreak at the fast food giant became public
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Mark Cuban praises Trump's 'great personality' but stands by assertion that he was a 'lousy president'
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    Millennials are hoarding cash. That could hurt them in the long run.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Denny's is closing 150 locations in the latest sign of the squeeze on family dining
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Boeing workers reject the company's latest proposal, which included a 35% wage hike
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Tesla says the Cybertruck is already profitable
    Business Insider2 days ago
    McDonald's explains why it doesn't think its E. coli outbreak will be like Chipotle's in 2015
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I asked my financial planner for her top 3 tips on becoming a better investor
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    An increasing number of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, BofA says
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy