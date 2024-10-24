John Giannandrea has led Apple's AI technology efforts for six years

Karan Singh for BI; Getty Images

In June, Apple announced its entrance into the generative-AI race in the most Cupertino way possible, rebranding the technology "Apple Intelligence." Giannandrea has been shaping Apple's "AI" behind the scenes, though you won't have seen him in any of the company's flashy presentations. Known to many colleagues as "J.G.," Giannandrea, a machine-learning expert, made his name running Google's AI group. When Apple poached Giannandrea in 2018, it was seen as a major win for a company lagging behind rivals in the field. Six years later, as Apple Intelligence finally rolls out, the company is taking a practical approach to AI, but leaning into its key advantage: injecting it into the world's most popular smartphone.

