A tech billionaire who built his own Versailles in California has put it on the market for $108 million. See inside.

The tech billionaire Darwin Deason has spent about $86 million creating his own personal Versailles.

It took years to finish the Sand Castle, his Pacific Ocean-front estate in La Jolla, California.

Deason has listed the property for a potentially record-breaking sum: $108 million.

Darwin Deason is poised to break a record.

The tech billionaire has listed his opulent estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla, California, for $108 million.

If it sells for even close to that price, the sale will more than double the San Diego County record, set by the private-equity billionaire Egon Durban , who spent $44.1 million on a property in 2023.

After Deason sold his company, Affiliated Computer Services, to Xerox in 2009 for $6.4 billion, he spent about $26 million on the house and a neighboring parcel of land, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Over about six years, Deason spent about $60 million turning the lots into a sand-colored, balcony-laden, 13,000-square-foot mansion, the Journal said.

The billionaire was inspired by the French Palace of Versailles and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc , a five-star hotel in the South of France that's a favorite of celebrities. The house's ornate details include glittering chandeliers, gold-accent ceilings, mosaics, marble floors, and antique statues.

Deason mainly uses the 10-bedroom property, located at 1900 Spindrift Drive and dubbed the Sand Castle, as a vacation retreat. Based in Dallas, he has other vacation homes in Texas and Mexico and a yacht. Deason, 84, is worth $1.3 billion as of October 23 and has three children, per Forbes .

"In the history of La Jolla, there has never been and will never be another property built on the waterfront like the Sand Castle," the listing agents Brett Dickinson and Ross Clark of Compass told Business Insider via email.

Take a look inside.

