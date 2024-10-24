Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Emma Strubell, a Carnegie Mellon University professor, is identifying more sustainable systems to power AI

    By Monica Melton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjF6c_0wJunqHR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2eMJ_0wJunqHR00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Emma Strubell

    In front of a whiteboard from a classroom at Carnegie Mellon University, Strubell explains the Jevons effect, in which the gains from increased efficiency of a technological tool could be negated as use increases. The concept has come into focus as the conversation shifts to efficiency, AI, and the environment. Though they are a proponent for the advancement of AI, Strubell told Business Insider. "GenAI training is a nightmare for energy providers." Their work as an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon's Language Technologies Institute asks students and researchers to examine the systems that power AI to discover more efficient and environmentally friendly raw materials that power AI.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Carnegie Mellon UniversityAi sustainabilityEmma StrubellAi power consumptionAi efficiencyKaran Singh

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jimmy Ba, founding member of Elon Musk's xAI, redefines AI with deep neural networks
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Anima Anandkumar, a former Nvidia director, now at CalTech, uses AI to tackle the climate crisis
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A payments startup hoping to take on Stripe and Square just raised $75 million with this pitch deck
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Tesla says the Cybertruck is already profitable
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The CEO of Perplexity said the AI-powered search engine isn't trying to replace the news
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 23, 2024 | Rates Dropped in September. Why Did They Rise This Month?
    Business Insider3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Another safety researcher is leaving OpenAI
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk says making a regular $25,000 Tesla would be 'pointless' as he goes all-in on robotaxis
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Nicole Shanahan offered to pay a reporter $500,000 to expose their sources: report
    Business Insider2 days ago
    US Air Force pilots share what it takes to make the elite Thunderbirds team and fly F-16s just inches apart at near-supersonic speeds
    Business Insider12 hours ago
    Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    As mortgage rates stall, banks are still paying high rates for your cash
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    I went to an Ivy League college. The education alone wasn't worth the price tag, but the special privileges I now have are priceless.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Americans are quitting their jobs at the lowest rate in years. It's making it harder to get raises and promotions.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Millennials are hoarding cash. That could hurt them in the long run.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    The economy is a priority for Americans as they head to the polls. Here's what's really going on behind the numbers.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Boeing had a tough 24 hours, but with CEO Kelly Ortberg's turnaround plan, analysts remain hopeful
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy