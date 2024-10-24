Business Insider
Matt Steiner is behinds Meta's generative-AI ads resurgence. Here's how his work has become crucial to monetization.
By Lara O'Reilly,2 days ago
Related SearchMatt SteinerAi in advertisingKaran SinghMetaAiApple
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy's latest company Eureka Labs, aims to personalize education with AI
Business Insider2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
The Washington Post and LA Times just stepped into a bigger political mess than the one they tried to avoid
Business Insider13 hours ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Exclusive: Maven Clinic is swapping out its finance chief as the women's-health unicorn looks ahead to an IPO
Business Insider1 day ago
Saudi Arabia will reportedly give a select group of visitors a first glimpse of Neom, showing them Sindalah — a luxury island retreat in the Red Sea
Business Insider22 hours ago
Business Insider21 hours ago
The HD Post12 hours ago
Trump praised the sanitary conditions at McDonald's 2 days before a deadly E. coli outbreak at the fast food giant became public
Business Insider2 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Florida Bulldog1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
Business Insider18 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
The economy is a priority for Americans as they head to the polls. Here's what's really going on behind the numbers.
Business Insider2 days ago
I took a career break to travel for a year and couldn't find a job afterward. My solo trips helped me realize it's OK.
Business Insider1 day ago
Republican EV attacks are flooding Michigan, putting Democrats on the defensive in a critical battleground
Business Insider1 day ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
VCs are 'hedging their bets,' backing competing LLMs like Anthropic and OpenAI, breaking a long-standing venture taboo
Business Insiderlast hour
Business Insider1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0