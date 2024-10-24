Open in App
    Matt Steiner is behinds Meta's generative-AI ads resurgence. Here's how his work has become crucial to monetization.

    By Lara O'Reilly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDC03_0wJumfqt00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yuw7H_0wJumfqt00

    Karan Singh for BI; Meta

    Steiner is Meta's vice president of monetization infrastructure, ranking, and AI foundations. In this role, he supports a roughly 2,000-person product and engineering organization. AI and machine learning have been key to Meta's recent resurgence, particularly in areas like ad targeting and measurement that were hampered by Apple's 2021 privacy update . His team works on innovations like large AI models that can support multiple inputs and prediction outputs across different advertiser goals, like clicks or sales. It's also integrating AI into Meta's self-service Ads Manager product to help advertisers drive better performance. Meta said in July that more than 1 million advertisers had used at least one of its generative AI ad features in the past month.

    See Business Insider's full AI Power List

    Read the original article on Business Insider

