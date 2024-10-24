Open in App
    Ian Crosby is laying the legal groundwork for publishers to have control and be paid when their work is used in AI

    By Lucia Moses,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uv33W_0wJujaXt00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms7rU_0wJujaXt00

    Karan Singh for BI; Courtesy of Ian B. Crosby

    Crosby, a partner at Susman Godfrey, is the lead attorney for The New York Times in its closely watched suit against OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming the Times' articles were used to train chatbots that compete with the newspaper. Nationally recognized for his work in IP and tech, Crosby has said he hopes the suit establishes that copyright holders must give permission and be paid for using their works to create AI products, especially ones that compete with journalism. "Nobody wins if AI consumes the livelihoods of creators whose original works make AI possible in the first place," he told Business Insider. OpenAI has called the suit without merit.

