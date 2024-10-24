Alexandr Wang's startup gets data ready to power the generative AI revolution

Karan Singh for BI; ScaleAI

Wang is the CEO and cofounder of Scale AI , a data-labeling company valued at $13.8 billion. The company employs contractors to annotate training data essential for developing AI models. The company initially focused on data labeling for autonomous vehicles but has since expanded to power the generative AI boom, working with prominent startups such as OpenAI. Before founding Scale AI, Wang was an algorithm developer at Hudson River Trading and held software-engineering roles at Quora and Addepar.

