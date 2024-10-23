Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Putin's dollar problem is on clear display at the BRICS summit, starting with the moment guests land at the airport

    By Huileng Tan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tb75a_0wINZOhj00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfqfO_0wINZOhj00
    Attendees of the BRICS summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, have been advised to bring dollars and euros.

    Contributor/Getty Images

    • Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.
    • Putin is touting trade in local currencies, a move away from the US dollar.
    • Despite the de-dollarization push, summit organizers advised attendees to bring dollars and euros.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a major summit with more than 20 world leaders whom he's trying to convince to ditch the dollar.

    De-dollarization is one of Putin's priorities because trading in local currencies would mean that a heavily sanctioned Russia wouldn't be beholden to the Western US-dollar-dominated global financial order.

    But it's not easy to move away from the greenback. The organizers of the BRICS summit have advised foreign attendees to bring cash — specifically US dollars and euros — to the event in the Russian city of Kazan.

    Most Russian banks will only take US dollars or euros — which Moscow has deemed "toxic currencies" — to exchange for rubles, according to a guide on the summit's website .

    Going cashless isn't an option since it's not possible to use Mastercard or Visa cards issued outside Russia in the country. The two card issuers halted local operations days after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

    China's Union Pay cards may be used — "but with restrictions," the guide says.

    Attendees may apply for Russia's Mir payment card, and there's a bank at Kazan's international airport to get a card, exchange currency, and withdraw cash.

    These issues with payments not only undermine the bluster of the BRICS group's call to de-dollarize, but they also underscore the immense challenge BRICS would have to unseat King Dollar, which is firmly entrenched in the global financial order.

    The group of emerging nations anchored by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is not giving up.

    On Tuesday, Putin again touted the use of local currencies on the sidelines of the summit's first day.

    "The growth of payments in local currencies makes it possible to reduce the debt service fee, increase the financial independence of BRICS member countries, and also to mitigate geopolitical risks to the greatest extent possible and, as much as possible in the current world, separate economic development from politics," Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the BRICS New Development Bank, according to Russia's TASS state news agency .

    Putin caps a social year with BRICS summit

    Putin is also hobnobbing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping , Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's president, and the UN Secretary-General at the summit this week. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip after a fall at home.

    The BRICS summit is larger this year because the West-weary group has welcomed the new members of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates over the past year. Saudi Arabia has been invited but hasn't formally joined the club.

    Russia is the BRICS chair this year, so a bigger summit is a feather in the cap of Putin, who has had a busy social calendar this year, even though Russia and the Russian leader himself have been heavily sanctioned.

    Before the BRICS summit, Putin was already globetrotting and socializing with top leaders from Asian countries including China , India , Vietnam , and Indonesia .

    Despite the BRICS' interest in reshaping the world order, the group is fraught with rivalries and competing interests that it first has to overcome, analysts told Business Insider .

    "Behind the rhetoric, there's a huge concern — even within Russia — whether the new members will become their equals," Evgeny Roshchin, a visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs, said at a press briefing held by the Center for European Policy Analysis on Monday.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    Related Search

    Narendra ModiRussiaPutinMoscowUnUkraine

    Comments / 87

    Add a Comment
    Tony Trigoso
    12h ago
    Brics members tell Putin The Dollar is not our problem is yours deepshit
    Michael Bailey
    13h ago
    Putin is grasping at straws. He knows he screwed his country over but will never admit it.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Russia confirms it's going to make it more painful for companies to quit the country
    Business Insider8 days ago
    War Is Coming. Will Our Next President Be Ready?
    The Atlantic3 days ago
    Americans Are Naming The US States They'd Rather Avoid, And You Might Not Like What They Have To Say About Yours
    BuzzFeed14 days ago
    After China meeting, Blinken says Beijing's talk of Ukraine peace 'doesn't add up'
    Reuters28 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Atorvastatin oral tablet interactions: Alcohol, medications, and other factors
    Medical News Today3 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star2 days ago
    From isolation to battlefield: North Korean troops could face reality shock in Ukraine
    France 242 days ago
    Russia's friendship with North Korea may have backfired
    Business Insider3 days ago
    El Chapo sons confirm worst kept cartel secret: there's a plea deal in the works
    ABC 7 Chicago3 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News2 days ago
    US could eliminate Russia and China’s nuclear capabilities in 2 hours: Study
    san.com23 days ago
    Fact Check: Quaker Oats Announced Aunt Jemima Will Return to Syrup Bottles in 2025?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Elon Musk says people should worry less about the cost of having children and 'start immediately'
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Rating of the Most Attractive Zodiac Signs: From Least to Most Attractive
    Ms Trent5 days ago
    Poland alleges Russian sabotage and is closing one of Moscow's consulates
    The Independent3 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne6 days ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    The CEO of Ford says he's been driving a Xiaomi EV for the past 6 months and doesn't want to give it up
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Russia has suffered more casualties in Ukraine war than all other conflicts combined since WWII: Pentagon
    Fox News14 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Why do Russian oil bosses keep dying?
    The Week3 days ago
    North Korean soldiers in Russia set to earn 23 times domestic wages, but payments uncertain
    koreadailyus.com2 days ago
    ‘At least he didn’t spit’: King Charles left startled after he learns the hard way the one thing you should never do when meeting an alpaca
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    The US can 'ill afford' another war now its rivals are teaming up so well, US general says
    Business Insider4 days ago
    What can the UN do if North Korea sends troops to Ukraine?
    Reuters1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy