Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    What to know about Perplexity, the buzzy — and controversial — AI startup targeting a big funding round

    By Geoff Weiss,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EMHk_0wGARUTA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWq45_0wGARUTA00
    Perplexity AI was criticized by Forbes and Wired in recent weeks.

    Getty/NurPhoto

    • News Corp. has accused AI startup Perplexity of copyright infringement in a new lawsuit.
    • Perplexity is eyeing a massive funding round this year, The Wall Street Journal had reported .
    • Here's what you need to know about the buzzy, controversial company.

    Perplexity, the hot AI startup aiming to compete with Google that has earned the ire of several prominent media organizations, is eyeing a massive funding round — which could mark its fourth raise this year.

    The AI-fueled search engine is in talks to raise $500 million at an $8 billion valuation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday , a big jump from the company's $3 billion valuation this summer.

    Perplexity has been raising buckets of cash while it clashes with top publications , which have accused the company of improperly accessing and using their content.

    On Monday, the Journal and New York Post filed a lawsuit against the company, becoming the latest to level accusations against Perplexity and highlighting the ongoing tensions as media companies grapple with AI's ascent.

    Perplexity did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

    Here's everything you need to know about the company's rise and the allegations it's facing.

    Big-name investors

    Perplexity was cofounded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. Srinivas — a former research scientist at OpenAI — serves as its chief executive .

    Perplexity is an AI-fueled search engine that monetizes by selling subscriptions; it will soon start selling ads, according to The Journal. The company has annualized revenue of $50 million, according to The Journal, and fields 15 million searches every day.

    Perplexity has attracted the backing of tech mogul Jeff Bezos as well as multitrillion-dollar chip firm Nvidia.

    In January, the company raised roughly $74 million at a $520 million valuation; by its next funding round in the spring, the company was valued at $1 billion and later valued at $3 billion after SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 invested.

    Allegations of 'ripping off' news outlets

    Perplexity has clashed in recent months with a number of media organizations , including Forbes and Wired.

    In June, Forbes' executive editor accused Perplexity of "ripping off" an investigation without proper attribution.

    Srinivas said he agreed the sourcing should've been more prominent.

    That same month, Wired made similar claims in an investigation that found Perplexity summarized certain articles inaccurately and without attribution. It also alleged Perplexity was likely scraping content that websites had intended to be off limits.

    Perplexity pushed back in a statement to the outlet, though Wired reported that it didn't deny the allegations.

    "The questions from WIRED reflect a deep and fundamental misunderstanding of how Perplexity and the internet work," Srinivas told Wired.

    Legal trouble from The New York Times and News Corp.

    Perplexity has more recently found itself in the legal crosshairs of The New York Times and News Corp.

    Last week, the Times — which previously sued OpenAI and Microsoft — sent Perplexity a cease-and-desist letter demanding it stop using Times content in its results, Reuters reported .

    The Times alleged that Perplexity was violating copyright laws by using its content to create news summaries, according to Reuters.

    In a statement to Reuters, Srinivas said: "We are very much interested in working with every single publisher, including The New York Times. We have no interest in being anyone's antagonist here."

    On Monday, the Journal and New York Post owner News Corp. filed a lawsuit against Perplexity, also alleging copyright infringement.

    "This suit is brought by news publishers who seek redress for Perplexity's brazen scheme to compete for readers while simultaneously freeriding on the valuable content the publishers produce," the lawsuit states.

    The lawsuit alleges Perplexity built its user base "through theft of a massive volume of copyrighted material" and threatened a "reckoning" for the company in court.

    While Perplexity has dealt with criticism from media outlets, its rival OpenAI has struck deals with publishers to use their content.

    In May, OpenAI announced a multi-year deal with News Corp. to give the AI firm access to content from the conglomerate's media properties.

    That deal came months after OpenAI and Axel Springer unveiled a multi-year content licensing deal that gives ChatGPT access to select content from Axel Springer publications — including Politico, Business Insider, and European properties like BILD and WELT.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has moved his AI startup out of stealth, calling it Parallel
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Exclusive: Legal tech startup Genie AI just raised $17.8 million from Google and Khosla Ventures using this 13-slide deck
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    4 reasons GM is crushing it right now
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Big banks are bracing for losses as Americans struggle to pay off debt
    Business Insider2 days ago
    8 million student-loan borrowers enrolled in Biden's new repayment plan won't have to make payments for at least another 6 months
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Amazon software engineer who gives mock interviews shares advice for breaking into Big Tech
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I dated a man 20 years older than me. He helped me jump-start my career and open up emotionally.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Putin's dollar problem is on clear display at the BRICS summit, starting with the moment guests land at the airport
    Business Insider5 hours ago
    I became a regular at my local casino when I was unemployed. I networked directly with people in power and landed my next gig.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Scammers are stealing homes from under their owners' noses. AI is making it scarily easy.
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Emirates has placed a fresh order for Boeing freight planes, just days after its chairman criticized ongoing delivery delays
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Starbucks' sliding sales show its new CEO has his work cut out for him
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    I'm an interior designer — here are 10 things I'd definitely buy at West Elm right now
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Tesla's Cybertruck is outselling almost every other EV in the US
    Business Insider5 hours ago
    The IMF just raised its growth forecast for the US economy this year — but expects a slowdown in 2025
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Get ready to see AirPods at concerts
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    I'm a CEO and can tell when an application is AI-generated. Here's how to use AI strategically without getting yourself in trouble.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider2 days ago
    More employers say they don't care if you went to college. Most still seem to.
    Business Insider3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy