Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Sam's Club CEO wants you to feel like you're shopping in the future

    By Dominick Reuter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6gjb_0wFPTbdD00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPVr1_0wFPTbdD00
    The opening of the Sam's Club in Grapevine, Texas.

    Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

    • When deciding where to shop, consumers face trade-offs between convenience, quality, and price.
    • Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas tells BI he wants shoppers to have all three.
    • A Texas store shows what he wants shopping "in the future" to feel like — with no cash registers.

    At the back of Sam's Club's new tech-infused store in Grapevine, Texas, an unassuming floor-scrubber robot sits in a maintenance closet near the loading docks.

    Each day, the autonomous unit glides through the aisles cleaning up spills and crumbs while its cameras and sensors check inventory levels and update the company's computers with the latest numbers.

    Using that blizzard of data, emerging technologies, and what CEO Chris Nicholas calls "design thinking," Sam's Club is challenging some commonly held assumptions about the warehouse-club business.

    "This, here, represents what the future looks like for Sam's Club," Nicholas told Business Insider in an interview Thursday, standing in what would be the checkout lanes of a traditional store.

    The newly opened Grapevine store is the first to eschew conveyer belts and cash registers in favor of mobile apps and AI-powered computer vision.

    Shoppers passed through three towering blue gateways on their way out to the parking lot, pushing carts full of items they'd scanned and paid for on the app.

    Thanks to data from sources like the floor scrubber, shoppers can find what they're looking for in the warehouse, scan the barcode, and pay through the app. And they can complete the process without waiting in line for a cash register — or a receipt check at the door.

    Those who needed additional assistance were met by tablet-wielding associates who could ring up orders and process payments on the spot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2B0g_0wFPTbdD00
    A Sam's Club employee standing ready to process shoppers' orders on a mobile tablet if needed.

    Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

    While many of the systems have been in development at Sam's Club since before Nicholas became CEO, it's now up to him to ensure they all perform harmoniously.

    The club model's success historically has been a function of high-quality products sold at bargain prices, he said.

    "The price you pay for great items and great prices is friction," he said. "You queue to get in the door. You queue at the register. You queue to get out. You don't have e-commerce, or if you have e-commerce, you pay a premium."

    Consumers deciding where to shop have long faced trade-offs between convenience, quality, and price.

    Sol Price — the godfather of the club store, progenitor of Costco, and acknowledged inspiration for Sam Walton to launch Sam's Club — was able to crack the code on quality and price at the sacrifice of convenience. Other retail concepts have achieved convenience and price at the expense of quality. Still others offer convenience and quality for premium prices.

    In short, US shoppers often face a "pick two" scenario, but Nicholas said it doesn't have to be that way. With the help of the modern technology found in the newly opened store, he believes shoppers can enjoy all three, he said.

    "The total club channel is doing OK — it's growing faster than retail — but it hasn't been where innovation has lived," he said.

    One advantage Sam's Club has over most of its rivals is its massive parent company: Walmart, the world's largest retailer.

    "The beauty of being owned by Walmart, for us, is we get to leverage a big supply chain that's automated, we get to leverage technology, which is front end and back end, and we don't have to pay for it," Nicholas said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQqXP_0wFPTbdD00
    Shoppers at the newly opened Grapevine Sam's Club.

    Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

    "We don't have these massive investments that we have to make. We have capacity ready," he added. "We can innovate at the pace of inspiration, versus innovating at the pace of a capital budget."

    The Grapevine Sam's Club is bristling with tech, and not just in the form of the hulking blue AI-powered gateways. There's a pizza robot in the café that can knock out 100 pies an hour, RFID sensors on every aisle, computer-vision pallet scanners on the loading docks, and a fleet of battery-powered coolers that extend the club's delivery range for perishables.

    It's Sam's Club's first new store in seven years and a model for the roughly 30 new locations and an unspecified number of remodels planned for the next five years .

    Walmart, for its part, has a clear incentive to experiment with new technology at Sam's Club. After growing sales by nearly 50% over the past five years, Sam's Club's $86 billion in revenue is still less than half of what Costco's North American business makes. There's plenty of ground to gain.

    Several shoppers told BI they'd been using the new tech at other Dallas-area stores and that it generally worked as expected at the new store, apart from a few hiccups due to the larger-than-usual crowd at the grand opening. Many of the shoppers had Costco memberships, too. One shopper told BI he planned to cancel his.

    Sam's Club has also been a test-bed for retail concepts that eventually find their way into Walmart's 4,600 US stores and beyond. Walmart Plus members can use a similar mobile app scan-and-go feature, and the businesses continue to combine resources — recently merging their supply chain management teams , BI first reported.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W42hI_0wFPTbdD00
    The e-commerce-fulfillment area of the Grapevine Sam's Club.

    Dominick Reuter/Business Insider

    Former Sam's Club CEO John Furner is now the CEO of Walmart US, and Nicholas was instrumental in planning the modernization of Walmart's store fleet during his earlier stint as the chief operating officer for Walmart US.

    During the interview, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon strolled over to say hello as he wrapped up his tour of the store. He, too, previously served as Sam's Club's CEO.

    Many of the same design principles in Grapevine can be observed at Walmart's recently remodeled stores , such as low-friction checkout options, larger dedicated space for e-commerce fulfillment, and tightly interconnected use of mobile-app shopping through scannable codes and showcase displays.

    Nicholas said he wanted to transform shopping at Sam's Club into a "delightful" experience, whether that means using artificial intelligence to interpret the jumbled contents of a shopping cart or redesigning the pockets on the Member's Mark jogger sweatpants to be 1 inch deeper after feedback that so that keys and phones are less likely to fall out when people sit.

    "My hope is that Sam's Club, when you shop, feels like what it's like to shop in the future. That's what I hope, and so that's my job," he said. "This is a glimpse of that."

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Sam's Club's CTO is leaving following parent company Walmart's return-to-office mandate
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    Scammers are stealing homes from under their owners' noses. AI is making it scarily easy.
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    4 reasons GM is crushing it right now
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    I became a regular at my local casino when I was unemployed. I networked directly with people in power and landed my next gig.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Elon Musk says people should worry less about the cost of having children and 'start immediately'
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Putin's dollar problem is on clear display at the BRICS summit, starting with the moment guests land at the airport
    Business Insider3 hours ago
    Starbucks' sliding sales show its new CEO has his work cut out for him
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I'm an interior designer — here are 10 things I'd definitely buy at West Elm right now
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Get ready to see AirPods at concerts
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    This is how important the Quarter Pounder is to McDonald's — and why it will want to address E. coli concerns quickly
    Business Insider10 hours ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 hours ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Robinhood's cofounder has joined the rapidly growing commercial space race, and wants to beam solar power from satellites to earth
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Disney and Apple are breaking up over App Store fees
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    The NFL's $1,000 branded designer jackets are the latest sign of fashion's newfound love affair with sports
    Business Insider1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy