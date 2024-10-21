I'm a doctor, CEO, and mother of 3. I set aside time to be fully present with my family every day, but I wish I had more to give.

Dr. Sarah Oreck. Courtesy of Dr. Sarah Oreck.

Dr. Sarah Oreck balances her roles as a reproductive psychiatrist, mother of three, and CEO.

Oreck cofounded Mavida Health after experiencing postpartum anxiety and pregnancy loss.

She emphasizes communication, planning, and setting boundaries to manage work and family life.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Dr. Sarah Oreck , a reproductive psychiatrist in Los Angeles and cofounder of Mavida Health . The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I'm a reproductive psychiatrist and a married mother of three young children.

After starting my career on the East Coast, I moved to LA in 2018, took a new position, and started creating video content on psychiatric topics, serving as an on-camera expert with MedCircle, Inc.

I began a private practice, providing personalized psychiatric care and psychotherapy, focusing on women's mental health and perinatal mental health. I also now have a digital mental health platform.

My husband, a venture capital CEO and entrepreneur, and I share family responsibilities.

I started my company because I could've used it myself

After experiencing pregnancy, postpartum anxiety , and late-term pregnancy loss , I realized the care I needed wasn't available to me, which fueled my mission of providing those on the path to parenthood the resources they need for their mental health.

I met Emma Sugerman, who had also experienced a pregnancy loss, and we created Mavida Health in April 2023. Now, as the cofounder and CEO, I'm caring for patients and working to raise awareness of relevant mental health issues.

Mom guilt initially prevented me from starting the company. I felt a strong internal conflict about dedicating time and energy to a new venture when I believed I should focus solely on my first child.

After the birth of my second son, I experienced a shift in perspective. It became clear that pursuing this project was not about neglecting my role as a parent but about fulfilling a deeper purpose that aligned with my professional and personal values.

While I have considered focusing solely on family, I find fulfillment and purpose in my work. I know continuing to work is key to my happiness, and even though it's challenging, it makes me a better mother and partner.

Here's what a weekday looks like for me

5:30 a.m. - 6 a.m.:

This time is precious — I try to meditate each morning for at least 10 minutes, do a quick workout every other day, and make myself matcha every morning.

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.:

The kids (four, almost three, and four months old) wake up around 6 a.m. My husband keeps East Coast hours, so by 6 a.m., he's busy in his home office.

My mom, who moved in with us during the pandemic because I worried about her safety and living alone, is extremely helpful. Our nanny also arrives around this time, helping wrangle our two toddlers and baby while I try to get ready and help them prepare for the day.

Once our second child was born, we decided a nanny would be helpful for our family. Parenting is not an individual sport.

8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.:

After breakfast, either my mother or I drop off the toddlers at school. The newborn stays home with our nanny.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.:

My husband and I work from home every weekday. My workday begins with meetings. I oversee all our providers, offering close supervision and support on their cases. I also focus on product updates and refining the member experience.

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.:

Lunchtime is a brief break from work, where I try to relax and spend time with my baby. It's my time to recharge and recenter.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.:

The afternoon is filled with more provider consultations, clinical research, creating social media content, or meetings. My husband picks the kids up from school.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.:

Dinner time is family time — I block my work calendar to be fully present during these hours. We eat together, talk about our day, and unwind.

Our nanny leaves around this time, and my mom rests in her room. The evening usually involves playing with the toddlers and caring for the baby, but by this point, I'm pretty exhausted.

I try to remind myself that these years will go by quickly. This is sometimes when I yearn for the days to be longer so I could spend more hours with the kiddos. Guilt tends to creep in, and I wish I had more to give.

7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.:

Our baby goes down first, and then my husband and I put the toddlers to bed, usually with bedtime stories or some quiet time.

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.:

I might spend this time with my partner, catch up on a book, or relax. This is also when I sometimes lose track of good sleep hygiene and end up scrolling through Instagram or watching reality TV. On an ideal night, I would prefer to do another 10-minute meditation, and I try when I can, but it's hard.

There have been some very tough times, especially when our third child was born, but we also know it's the best time of our lives.

Communication and planning are essential

My husband and I use shared calendars to keep track of our schedules, which helps us stay coordinated and avoid conflicts. We have occasional epic fails, like forgetting to leave on time to pick up our kids from school or camp.

I know my husband doesn't feel guilty. I think it's partially because he's a man, but he also feels very comfortable with all of our different caretakers and that part of the work he does outside our home benefits our family and children.

I'm not afraid to ask for help and set boundaries

I don't hesitate to delegate tasks and ask for help. I couldn't have three children if I didn't have other adults in my home helping me mother my children as well as mothering me.

I also have boundaries between work and family time. We have a rule not to check work emails while with our children. We've also created family traditions, like weekend outings, to make special memories together.

Making time for myself is important

I try to meditate daily, journal when I remember to, and stick to an exercise routine that works for me, but I accept that things won't be perfect.

There are days when everything feels chaotic, my house doesn't look Instagram-ready, and the balance feels off. Learning to let go of perfectionism and find joy in the moment has been key.

My cofounder and my husband are my two critical partners. We each hold the other accountable. It's a sign of incredible strength to share honestly and respect your needs, reconciling them with those who depend on you.

