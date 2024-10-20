Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Google Research execs reveal how they use AI in their daily lives — and where they think twice about it

    By Ana Altchek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29avOw_0wEOf7mo00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap1gU_0wEOf7mo00
    Google execs talked about where they use AI in their daily lives and where they hesitate to integrate it.

    Chris Hondros/Getty Images

    • Google executives told Business Insider how they use AI in their daily lives.
    • Head of Google Research told BI the magic of technology is when you don't pay attention to using it.
    • The executives also discussed areas where they hesitate to integrate AI.

    AI is becoming hard to ignore in the workplace — and for some companies, it's refined daily workflow for employees .

    Executives for Google Research — the branch of the company that explores areas like machine learning, quantum AI, and science — shared with Business Insider how they use AI in their daily lives.

    Google Research head of product and UX Katherine Chou said she uses Lens , Google's tool that uses image recognition to identify images. She said she used it to look up skin conditions and that the tool is useful for herself and her family members.

    Maya Kulycky, Google Research's VP of strategy, operations, and outreach, also said she is "a huge fan of Lens." Kulycky said she recently saw a "beautiful Halloween graveyard entrance" in Chicago and used Lens to determine how much it would cost.

    Vice President of Google Research, Yossi Matias, told BI some of his favorite tools allow listening to audio versions of articles or translating pages. He used the term " ambient intelligence " to describe AI that "just works" without being noticed.

    "For me, the greatest progress is when we don't pay attention to where we're using it," Matias said, adding that's the "magic of technology."

    However, even those leading tech giants have certain reservations about where they use AI.

    Kulycky mentioned autocorrect and autocomplete as an area she sometimes thinks twice about. While she said she loves the tool, before accepting the suggested word, she'll ask herself if the word expresses what she means "better than the word" she originally planned to use.

    "Or is it actually like, I'm doing something a little lazy, I'm going to utilize that word, but it's not going to give the same impression," Kulycky said. "And how does that change the nature of my speaking in this form?"

    She also said she hesitates about using it in more emotional areas.

    "I'm a parent, I'm a mother, I have two boys, 12, 14. I don't want an interface between the emotion that I'm expressing to them," Kulycky said.

    For Matias, the question of technology and art is "close to my heart." While he feels optimistic about AI's evolution in spaces like music and writing, he says it's important to "have a good identification" of when AI is being used.

    He also said he uses Gemini's "double-check feature," an artificial intelligence tool, to check Google's AI. The tool allows users to check information from Gemini Apps by using Google Search to find similar or different content from the response generated by Gemini Apps.

    "So that enables me to actually benefit from getting this awesome quick, snappy, comprehensive answer to any question I had," Matias said, adding that it helps him make sure it's "well grounded."

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I've worked at Google, Amazon, and Uber. These are 3 common mistakes I see when people apply for tech jobs.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has moved his AI startup out of stealth, calling it Parallel
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    I'm the CEO of a recruitment company. Here's how we can tell someone used AI on a job application.
    Business Insider43 minutes ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I dated a man 20 years older than me. He helped me jump-start my career and open up emotionally.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Big banks are bracing for losses as Americans struggle to pay off debt
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider1 day ago
    5 weeks after the Fed cut rates, banks still want your cash — and they're paying to get more of it
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Robinhood's cofounder has joined the rapidly growing commercial space race, and wants to beam solar power from satellites to earth
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi calls Elon Musk's vision for Tesla robotaxis 'pretty compelling'
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Democrats target 'Swiftie' voters as The Eras Tour returns: 'We're not taking any vote for granted'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    Mark Cuban says the election is now a battle between Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, not Donald Trump
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Elon Musk gives random petition signer a $1M check as he announces million-dollar handouts in swing states
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Amazon Web Services CEO doubles down on RTO mandate saying it's far better for 'innovation' and 'speed of execution'
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    We heard from 1,000 older Americans: Here are some of their biggest regrets
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Emirates has placed a fresh order for Boeing freight planes, just days after its chairman criticized ongoing delivery delays
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    These tech investors are trawling UC Berkeley to fund the next Perplexity or Databricks
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    America is entering a new 'economic supercycle'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy