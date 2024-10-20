Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Black, white, and boring: the monochroming of America's cars

    By Mark Healy,Andrew Thompson,Kim Nguyen,Dan DeLorenzo,Randy Yeip,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRhNx_0wEOJLcx00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXio7_0wEOJLcx00

    Pete Ryan for Business Insider

    It feels like a distant memory, but once upon a time America's carmakers produced vehicles in a veritable rainbow of colors. As recently as 2005, more than half of all automobiles on the road were painted a color other than black, white, silver, or gray. Some of the tints even sported names straight out of a Hot Wheels collection: Tangerine Scream, Go Green, Plum Crazy.

    Explore the United States of Automobiles

    See where in America your vehicle is most popular

    Check out the cars your neighbors love most

    What our rides reveal about our politics

    How we crunched the numbers

    But over the past quarter century, the range of hues has narrowed dramatically. Today, less than 20% of vehicles listed in our database of 1.7 million cars are a color other than black, white, silver, or gray. In an age of infinite digital luminosity, America's roads have become as dull and washed out as a Civil War daguerreotype.

    The culprit? Corporate cost cutting. As profit margins got tighter, automakers went looking for ways to make assembly lines run faster and cheaper. "Less is more," says Ivan Drury, the director of insights at Edmunds, one of the leading guides for car shoppers. "Simplifying the production process — with fewer trim options and fewer paint options — is always going to be a winner."

    Detroit's paint palette dried up even more after the global financial crisis of 2008, which forced GM and Chrysler to file for bankruptcy. Today, car colors are going the way of checked airline bags — you pay extra for something you used to get free. "They see it as a way to make money," Drury says of carmakers. "Some colors are reserved for the higher trim level." As our database reveals, the more luxurious the car, the more colorful things get. Only 12% of Chevys come in a color, compared with 44% of Lamborghinis. Offering fewer options to average car buyers — and more to the wealthy — enables automakers to bask in the color they care about most: green.

    Paint by numbers

    Text by Mark Healy , founder of Flipturn Creative Studios. Data by Andrew Thompson , creator of Components , a cultural research project. Graphics by designer Dan DeLorenzo , data graphics fellow Kim Nguyen , and data visualization director Randy Yeip .

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Identical twins raised in Korea and the US show surprising differences in IQ, new study reveals
    Upworthy2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Justin Bieber just broke his silence following Diddy’s arrest and his cryptic post has us on our toes
    wegotthiscovered.com23 hours ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I lived in a hacker house for the summer when I was 18. It changed my career trajectory completely and I left college.
    Business Insider49 minutes ago
    I'm the CEO of a recruitment company. Here's how we can tell someone used AI on a job application.
    Business Insider42 minutes ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    5 weeks after the Fed cut rates, banks still want your cash — and they're paying to get more of it
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    Elon Musk says people should worry less about the cost of having children, and 'start immediately'
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Consider this before applying to multiple jobs at the same company at the same time
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider1 day ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Democrats target 'Swiftie' voters as The Eras Tour returns: 'We're not taking any vote for granted'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Robinhood's cofounder has joined the rapidly growing commercial space race, and wants to beam solar power from satellites to earth
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    My partner and I moved to a coastal Portuguese town, sight unseen. We finally have the work-life balance we've dreamed of.
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    I'm a doctor, CEO, and mother of 3. I set aside time to be fully present with my family every day, but I wish I had more to give.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Big banks are bracing for losses as Americans struggle to pay off debt
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy