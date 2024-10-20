Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Consider this before applying to multiple jobs at the same company at the same time

    By Sarah Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7snN_0wENg1SG00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNFyp_0wENg1SG00
    Concurrently applying to multiple jobs at one company might raise concerns for a recruiter, but you can try to frame it as strong enthusiasm for the company's mission.

    Abscent84/Getty

    • It can help to cast a wide net when you're applying for jobs.
    • But how many jobs can you apply to at a single employer without appearing desperate?
    • Experts say you can simultaneously apply to multiple jobs at one company, within reason — if your skills genuinely align with them.

    When you're searching for a job , it's a given that you're applying to multiple positions. But how many of those can be at the same company?

    Faced with fierce competition in the job market amid wider industry layoffs, it's an important question for applicants to consider as they pound the virtual pavement and sift through a company's openings.

    We asked career experts for their thoughts on when you can submit multiple job applications to a single employer — and what you should keep in mind when you do.

    Cynthia Pong, executive coach, speaker, and founder of Embrace Change , a career coaching and training firm, said it's fine to apply to multiple roles simultaneously "if there's genuine alignment between the position and your skills, background, and interests."

    However, it's important to understand how you might be viewed when you throw your hat in for multiple roles at a company at the same time. You might come across as desperate or suggest that you're indiscriminately applying to open positions, including those that don't fit your skillset. It could also inadvertently indicate to recruiters that you're not getting many bites elsewhere.

    Farah Sharghi , a career coach, strategist, and former tech recruiter, recommended limiting the number of applications to a single employer to two or three positions in your wheelhouse.

    "Applying to too many roles can make you seem unsure about what you're seeking, and most recruiters work on roles that are similar to one another," Sharghi said.

    Applicant tracking systems can also quickly show recruiters your application history at a firm.

    Gabby Davis, a career trends expert at Indeed , advised waiting at least two weeks before submitting another application to the same employer.

    "If you apply too quickly, it may look like an accident or that you lack attention to detail," Davis said. "Especially in a tighter market, some employers may be inundated with applicants and need additional time to sort through applications. After a week or two, the second application can function as a reminder of your interest within the company."

    If you do choose to target multiple openings, you should still customize each application based on the role — as you would when applying to a role at a different company.

    "When applying for any job, but particularly multiple roles within a company, it's crucial to have updated and tailored résumé and cover letters specific to each role," Davis added.

    In an interview, expect that the recruiters will already be aware of your other applications and be prepared to address any questions or concerns they may have. If that happens, frame your concurrent applications as demonstrating a strong interest in the company's mission and values.

    Sharghi said you can try something like, "Yes, I've applied to a few positions here because I'm genuinely excited about the company's mission and culture. Each role I've applied for aligns with my skills and career goals in different ways. For this specific position, I'm particularly interested because ..." followed by mentioning specific aspects of the job that appeal to you.

    As with any job application, you want to "emphasize your genuine fit and enthusiasm" for the position, Pong said.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I'm the CEO of a recruitment company. Here's how we can tell someone used AI on a job application.
    Business Insider42 minutes ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Elon Musk says people should worry less about the cost of having children, and 'start immediately'
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    I've worked at Google, Amazon, and Uber. These are 3 common mistakes I see when people apply for tech jobs.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    My daughter decided not to go to college right after high school. I'm proud of her for exploring her interests first.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    I lived in a hacker house for the summer when I was 18. It changed my career trajectory completely and I left college.
    Business Insider49 minutes ago
    I dated a man 20 years older than me. He helped me jump-start my career and open up emotionally.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Democrats target 'Swiftie' voters as The Eras Tour returns: 'We're not taking any vote for granted'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    5 weeks after the Fed cut rates, banks still want your cash — and they're paying to get more of it
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Big banks are bracing for losses as Americans struggle to pay off debt
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Mark Cuban says the election is now a battle between Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, not Donald Trump
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    Robinhood's cofounder has joined the rapidly growing commercial space race, and wants to beam solar power from satellites to earth
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    I'm an interior designer — here are 10 things I'd definitely buy at West Elm right now
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Shenandoah Valley grad named to medical honor society
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel25 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    America is entering a new 'economic supercycle'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy