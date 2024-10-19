See inside a $23 million private jet that Fortune 500 companies or wealthy travelers can split to fly cheaper

The author toured a Flexjet Praetor 600 that costs about $10,000 hourly for fractional ownership. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Flexjet sells partial ownership of private planes for a set number of flying hours.

This allows people to fly privately for cheaper than the cost of full jet ownership.

I toured one of Flexjet's $23 million Embraer Praetor 600s. It costs about $10,000 hourly.

Owning a private jet is financially impossible for most people. But there's another way to fly private that can be much more accessible: fractional ownership .

This model allows companies or individuals to split "ownership" of a private plane by buying into a set amount of yearly hours and then paying the hourly rate when they fly. The operator covers ongoing costs like staffing and maintenance.

This is the core business model of Flexjet, a US-based private aircraft operator with a fleet of more than 270 planes. It offers a range of options, including Embraer light jets, Sikorsky helicopters, Bombardier Challengers, and the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650 .

Among Flexjet's most recent additions to its US portfolio is the $23 million Embraer Praetor 600 . It's an improved variant of Embraer's Legacy fleet and builds on its Praetor 500 sister jet with ultramodern avionics, a larger cabin, and a longer range.

Business Insider toured a Flexjet Praetor 600 at Westchester County Airport in New York on Wednesday to see what it offers customers.

The Praetor 600 is just one of hundreds of Flexjet's fractional owner planes. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The Praetor 600 is part of Flexjet's "fractional jet ownership" program.

Flexjet is the second-largest fractional ownership operator behind NetJets by share of flight hours.

"It's like a country club; there's an initial buy-in to join, then there's a monthly due to cover the fixed cost of ownership, then there's the direct hourly operating cost when you go out to fly your hours," Anthony Sibilla, sales VP for Flexjet, told Business Insider during the tour.

Flexjet's fractional ownership starts at 1/16, or 50 hours a year, and goes up to a half share, or 400 hours. So, instead of paying $23 million for the Praetor 600 plus all of the upkeep and operating expenses, buyers are paying a much smaller amount with up to 15 other customers.

First launched in June 2019, the dual-engine Praetor lists for about $23 million. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Flexjet's fractional owners are 80% Fortune 500 companies and 20% high-net-worth people, Sibilla said.

Sibilla said the customers are very territory-specific.

"The New York City area is a lot of private equity, real estate, and finance" companies, he said. "Houston is oil and gas; in the Bay Area, it's a lot of tech companies."

South Florida's fractional jet ownership market historically included many New Yorkers who retired or had a second home in the state. More recently, customers have included companies like Citadel and Goldman Sachs that relocated to the Sunshine State during the pandemic, Sibilla said.

Inside the Praetor 600. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Buyers pay around $10,000 an hour to fly on the Praetor 600.

$10,000 is expensive — it's more than three times the median mortgage payment in the US. But for wealthy fliers, it can cut some of the time, hassle, and inflexibility associated with commercial flying.

Sibilla said the Flexjet's hourly rate, which he emphasized was a rough average, is the "all-in operating cost." This covers extras like fuel and the pro-rated monthly management fee , which includes costs such as maintenance and insurance. He said the company can guarantee the aircraft's availability within 10 hours.

It also has another perk: fractional owners can be hard to track. Elon Musk, for example, has been vocal about jet trackers following his whereabouts . Apple CEO Tim Cook and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault only rent private planes due to security and privacy concerns.

Sibilla said customers use fractional ownership for both business and pleasure. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Flexjet's Praetor 600 can fly up to about 4,600 miles, or nearly eight hours nonstop.

The super-midsized category jet is bigger and longer-ranged than the midsize Praetor 500 and is better suited for longer trips. It can connect cities like London and New York or São Paulo and Miami, flying about 700 miles further than its sister jet.

In the US, Sibilla said Flexjet's Praetor 600 is frequently used between New York and Palm Beach in Florida, but leisure travelers also commonly fly it to ski destinations like Bozeman, Montana, and Aspen, Colorado.

He said the Praetor 600's 150 cubic feet of storage can accommodate the snowboard and ski gear needed for these high-dollar vacations.

Flexjet has an interior design center in Ohio. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The plane can carry two pilots and up to nine passengers.

There are six loungers and a three-person divan available on board, with two pilots in the cockpit.

Sibilla said Flexjet has customized the interiors of its aircraft with different color schemes and designs to give its customers a homey environment and bridge the gap between fractional ownership and wholly owning the jet.

Flexjet pilots are specific to the plane's tail number to further personalize the fractional experience, as well, he said.

Flyers have a lie-flat bed option on the Praetor 600. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The divan can be converted into a bed.

Having a bed onboard can greatly increase the value of a larger plane like the Praetor 600, especially on transatlantic or cross-country routes.

The individual lounges can also be adjusted into twin beds, but Sibilla said the seat's legrest and deep recline are often comfortable enough for flyers.

Catering was set up to demonstrate part of a cabin server's job, though servers are not staffed on the Praetor 600. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Customers can cater almost any food.

Flexjet has a standardized menu but the company said it can accommodate customer requests — meaning anything from five-star luxury restaurants to McDonald's french fries.

Customers can eat at the pull-out tables between each set of forward and aft loungers.

Sibilla said some of its private planes, like the Gulfstream G450, automatically staff a "cabin server," which is Flexjet's term for a flight attendant. The Praetor 600 doesn't offer servers. Its galley has a convection oven and other equipment to prepare meals.

The sink and mirror are opposite the toilet. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

There is a lavatory and storage room in the back of the jet.

The bathroom was surprisingly chic, with woodlike finishes, a sink, a mirror, and even a window. The toilet's thick cushion cover is distinctive from commercial plane bathrooms.

The storage room, accessible from the bathroom, can hold snacks, toiletries, and other items.

The cockpit does not have a yoke. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The cockpit has advanced avionics for safety and efficiency.

The Praetor 600 has an advanced fly-by-wire system (meaning the pilot doesn't have a yoke) that is designed to make flying easier and less busy.

The large cockpit screens aim to help with workflow and situational awareness. The Praetor 600 and its Praetor 500 sister jet have one of the world's best safety records, according to an analysis of safety records by charter broker Stratos Jet Charters.

The plan also offers inflight WiFi, a DVD player, a sound system, and cabin controls for temperature and lighting.

Flexjet has private terminals at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Dallas Love Field, and Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles, and it plans to add more in Florida, Montana, and Arizona. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Flyers can use a private terminal in some cities.

Private jet passengers can often avoid the hassle of airport security and instead fly out of private terminals.

Flexjet has a handful of dedicated terminals, meaning in some cities, it doesn't share a space with competitor charter companies , flight schools, or other general aviation flights.

This includes Westchester, where customers can have private meetings or enjoy a drink or sandwich in the lobby before a flight, or they can simply drive straight up to their plane on the tarmac. Flexjet also operates its own maintenance hangar at the airport.

The galley had plenty of storage and meal prep equipment. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

It's easy to see the benefits of fractional ownership.

It's hard not to see the appeal of fractional ownership. It offers privacy and convenience while avoiding all the leg work of fully owning a personal or corporate jet.

And the hourly rate might make sense for corporate travel. A company flying nine people from New York to Florida might spend roughly $30,000 on the three-hour one-way flight, which is about $3,300 per person. A Delta Air Lines domestic first-class ticket on the same route in December ranges from $500 to $1,500 per seat.

The Delta flight is still half the price or less overall, but wealthy fractional buyers may be willing to pay extra for the time savings, comfort, and peace of mind of a private plane — not to mention the potential tax benefits for business travel .