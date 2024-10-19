Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I saw the Tesla Cybertruck for the first time. It blew my tiny European mind.

    By Tom Carter,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7FrP_0wDOQWGu00
    The Tesla Cybertruck went on display at the company's booth at the Paris Motor Show.

    Business Insider

    • Tesla's Cybertruck was released a year ago, but there's still no sign of it coming to Europe.
    • Tesla displayed the pickup at the Paris Motor Show this week, and BI had the chance to see it.
    • With its brutalist design and sheer size, Cybertruck is unlike anything currently on Europe's roads.

    Tesla's Cybertruck has been dividing opinion ever since it launched last year — but not in Europe, where the electric truck is still yet to go on sale.

    The automaker brought Elon Musk's postapocalyptic pickup to the Paris Motor Show this week, where I had the chance to see it.

    It's hard to overstate how striking the trapezoid truck is in person. The absence of any curves and fanatical devotion to symmetry makes the Cybertruck seem like it was dropped from another planet.

    Amid the numerous cars on display in Paris, the sheer audacity of the pickup's design made a real impression.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ADy2_0wDOQWGu00
    The Cybertruck's angular design has proven extremely divisive.

    Business Insider

    Big, beefy pickup trucks are already a rarity in Europe, with the continent's narrow streets and dense urban environments more suited to smaller models . The Cybertruck's brutalist style and sheer size make it unlike any vehicle I've ever seen.

    In some ways, that's the point, and the reason the Cybertruck has become such a status symbol in the US . The pickup's divisive design seems deliberately calculated to shock and provoke.

    Not for me

    Eventually, however, the shock wore off and was replaced by a strange sense of futility.

    I do appreciate Tesla's attempt to do something a bit different — but I'm not that enthusiastic about driving around a car that looks like a giant boxcutter.

    The sheer size of the Cybertruck is also an issue. As someone who spent much of the past few years whizzing around narrow British country lanes in a 12-foot-long Toyota Yaris, the idea of trying to back something as bulky as the nearly 19-foot Cybertruck into a parking space doesn't appeal too much.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FIuk_0wDOQWGu00
    The door of the Cybertruck had already begun to pick up fingerprint smudges.

    Business Insider

    Neither do the Cybertruck's famously sharp edges, which have already seen some owners report injuries in the US .

    The Cybertruck's propensity for fingerprint smudges was also apparent. The vehicle in Paris had already picked up small blemishes around the edge of one door.

    The Cybertruck drew a huge crowd in Paris, but the reaction from attendees wasn't all positive.

    Two attendees told BI the pickup was "too big" for the European market, with one joking that the truck was larger than his house.

    No sign of a European debut

    Despite being available for over a year, Tesla has not yet indicated whether it plans to sell the Cybertruck in Europe, one of its most important markets.

    Experts previously told BI that the Cybertruck , which weighs 8,860 to 9,200 pounds or around 4.43 to 4.5 tons when factoring in passengers, fluids, and cargo — is likely too heavy to be driven in Europe with a standard driver's license.

    You need a separate license to drive anything heavier than 3.5 tons — including passengers and cargo — in the European Union. In the US, the threshold is much higher, which means you don't need a special license to drive the Cybertruck.

    A few Cybertrucks have reached the continent using sneaky tactics to get around regulations, but even those have faced stern opposition.

    Campaign groups called for Cybertrucks to be removed from European roads earlier this month after one was successfully registered in the Czech Republic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPIiH_0wDOQWGu00
    There is still no indication of when the Cybertruck will be coming to Europe.

    Business Insider

    Elon Musk previously floated the idea of producing a smaller version of the Cybertruck for European markets.

    But even if Tesla did manage to get approval to sell the pickup in Europe, it's unclear whether there would be demand for it.

    Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner, previously told BI that the tiny market for pickup trucks in Europe meant it may not be worth Tesla's trouble to sell the Cybertruck across the Atlantic.

    "For a vehicle in the category of the Cybertruck, there's not a huge market in Europe, because pickup trucks generally are not very common," he said.

    Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marc Janssens
    2d ago
    Junk
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Your car reflects your personality, and data proves it. But America's auto obsession brings hidden downsides.
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi calls Elon Musk's vision for Tesla robotaxis 'pretty compelling'
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    TikTok lawsuit reveals more about the company's ideas to convince lawmakers to vote against a possible US ban
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    The end of convenience: What the downfall of Walgreens means for America
    Business Insider10 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    I became a regular at my local casino when I was unemployed. I networked directly with people in power and landed my next gig.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Democrats target 'Swiftie' voters as The Eras Tour returns: 'We're not taking any vote for granted'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Big banks are bracing for losses as Americans struggle to pay off debt
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 21, 2024 | Rates Are Still Down From Last Year
    Business Insider9 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Elon Musk gives random petition signer a $1M check as he announces million-dollar handouts in swing states
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Robinhood's cofounder has joined the rapidly growing commercial space race, and wants to beam solar power from satellites to earth
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    My partner and I moved to a coastal Portuguese town, sight unseen. We finally have the work-life balance we've dreamed of.
    Business Insider5 hours ago
    I'm a doctor, CEO, and mother of 3. I set aside time to be fully present with my family every day, but I wish I had more to give.
    Business Insider10 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents40 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy