Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Wall Street's top tech priority: building internal search engines

    By Bianca Chan,

    2 days ago
    • Finance firms and fintech startups are trying to use generative AI to improve search capabilities.
    • Search is a complex and challenging technical problem, but AI could make it a lot easier.
    • Here's how firms like Goldman Sachs and Blackstone are trying to crack the code on search.

    If data is the new oil, then banks like Goldman Sachs are in good business.

    For decades, Goldman hoovered up information about the clients it did business with, trades executed, every dollar invested, and each loan financed. With that, coupled with external data from Bloomberg and Nasdaq, the hope was to supercharge the bank's analytics engine and give its investment bankers, traders, and salespeople an edge.

    But that fuel is useful only if you can access it.

    For banks, much of that data got stowed away, usually to be found only if an employee knew exactly what they were looking for and where to find it.

    That could all change as Goldman Sachs rolls out a generative-AI chat interface on its firmwide data platform, its chief data officer, Neema Raphael, told Business Insider.

    Goldman employees can ask a question in plain English and let the artificial intelligence do the digging. In answering questions, the tool, called Legend AI Query, could pull information that even its users didn't know existed.

    The chat interface, combined with the bank's data stockpiles, "gives you this sort of information superintelligence to help the human build a better mental model faster and quicker with more sources," Raphael said.

    It's the latest development in Wall Street's efforts to crack the code on search.

    From Goldman Sachs to Blackstone, the biggest finance firms are using generative AI to make better use of their mountains of data. Even though it's been decades since Google introduced the world to effective search to use in everyday life, only recently have financial firms started putting resources behind improving how employees tap their internal data. They're trying to turn the wonky and sometimes impossible task of searching for information into a seamless process that will supercharge employee productivity. Perfecting search, down the line, could lead to more automation and more complex generative-AI tools.

    Search is just the beginning

    Goldman's peers across the Street have their own search-related initiatives underway. JPMorgan's private-bank AI copilot helps advisors track down information in real time. Bank of America's Banker Assist aggregates internal and third-party info to give employees insights. Morgan Stanley's AIMS helps advisors search the bank's internal content.

    While enabling employees to quickly get answers hidden in a vast amount of data is likely to supercharge worker productivity, there's probably an even bigger ambition behind these efforts.

    Pulling the right information and having some contextual understanding are the first steps in tapping into more complex use cases, Keri Smith told BI. At Accenture, Smith helps financial firms strategize and execute on their data and generative-AI initiatives.

    "The power of enterprise search lies in its ability to save time so that humans can innovate and interact," Jeff McMillan, Morgan Stanley's head of firmwide AI, told BI. "Further, it lowers the barriers for employees to access robust intellectual capital quickly from the firm's top experts, essentially arming them with knowledge firepower for meetings and discussions."

    A new class of fintechs is starting to emerge to sell Wall Street on cutting out simple but time-consuming tasks, like perfecting company logos on an investment-banking deck and prepping execs ahead of client meetings.

    Rogo is one such startup . It offers an AI assistant capable of junior-banker-level duties and has already onboarded about 25 Wall Street firms onto its generative-AI platform.

    "Firms are realizing the value of enterprise search is not just a typical search engine but for all the downstream applications you're going to be able to build on top of it," Rogo's cofounder and CEO, Gabe Stengel, told BI.

    Meanwhile, two Stanford grads came together to build Mako , a generative-AI associate for the private-equity industry. The startup, which aims to help employees search institutional data, recently raised $1.55 million from the same venture-capital firm that was an early backer of OpenAI.

    Why search is hard

    There's a reason Google is the go-to search engine for the internet.

    "It's actually just fundamentally a difficult problem to suck out and then rank what might be useful" to a specific user, Raphael said of search. Additionally, it's no easy feat to personalize relevance and deal with account permissions (who is authorized to see certain data), he added.

    The latter is something Blackstone spent the majority of 10 months figuring out as it recently built its own internal AI-powered search engine .

    And the fact that Wall Street lingo is complex and nuanced — words like hedge, ticker, and options have different meanings outside a financial context — presents another hurdle for financial firms using off-the-shelf products, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    In March, Balyasny Asset Management hired Peter Anderson, a former Google AI scientist, to help the hedge fund level up its back-end system that pulls information from millions of documents to answer complex research questions. Familiarizing OpenAI's models with financial jargon meant Balyasny's internal version of ChatGPT surfaced the most helpful document 60% more frequently than without this training, the firm said.

    Still, generative AI is bringing companies one step closer to solving search.

    "People are building knowledge bases. They're letting this gen AI crawl and to be able to either search or summarize. I think this is maybe a stepping stone to crack the problem," Raphael said.

    Where Goldman is throwing its generative-AI weight

    Legend AI Query is just the beginning for Goldman Sachs.

    The search tool is the bank's second such generative-AI tool, the first being a generative-AI developer copilot that helps software engineers code more efficiently. The effort resulted in a roughly 20% increase in efficiency depending on the use case, a person familiar with Goldman's generative-AI initiatives said .

    At the same time that Goldman's AI/machine-learning engineers were busy trying to crack the code on search, they built a generative-AI tool that aims to help data engineers — the developers who handle the bank's data and make sure it is vetted, organized, and structured — do their jobs better. Legend Copilot, launched this month, is another tool, which is designed to make it easier to get more data onto Legend and manage it in a methodical way.

    Raphael said he's focused on "really helping both engineers and nonengineers find and discover the right data for their use case."

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Here's how much remote workers say it would cost to get them back into the office
    Business Insider1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Sam's Club just opened its first new location in 7 years. It doesn't have any checkout lanes.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 20, 2024 | When Will Rates Go Down Again?
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    After I opened my first high-yield savings account, I loved it so much I opened 10 more
    Business Insider2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    8 million student-loan borrowers who remain blocked from cheaper payments and debt cancellation are getting a step closer to a final decision on Biden's new repayment plan
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    5 mistakes to avoid when interacting with coworkers, according to an etiquette coach
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Trump complains to judge that Kamala Harris has used Jack Smith's evidence in ads
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Harvard donations dropped nearly 15% amid wealthy alums' vows to cut off support
    Business Insider2 days ago
    A 27-year-old who was disappointed with her move from the Midwest to Dallas explains how she got excited about her new city
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    What you should consider before applying to multiple jobs at the same company simultaneously
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Marissa Mayer reflects on what went wrong at Yahoo — and shares the compliment she got that she still remembers
    Business Insider54 minutes ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy