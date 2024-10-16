Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    China's EV giants shine at Europe's largest auto show while local rivals despair

    By Tom Carter,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtIfD_0w957amP00
    BYD launched the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the Paris Motor Show.

    Business Insider

    • China's EV giants left their European rivals in the dust at the continent's biggest auto show.
    • BYD, Xpeng, and Leapmotor unveiled new models at the Paris Motor Show despite looming tariffs.
    • By contrast, European automakers fretted over stuttering EV sales and Chinese dominance.

    Automakers flocked to Paris for Europe's largest motor show this week — and China's EV giants were the star attraction.

    BYD, Xpeng, and Leapmotor showcased new vehicles at the Paris Motor Show, even as the European Union prepares to impose punishing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

    BYD unveiled the Sealion 7, a stylish electric SUV that the company says can charge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes. The company plans to launch the EV in Europe later this year.

    The automaker, which aims to become Europe's largest electric carmaker by 2030, showed off seven vehicles at its booth in Paris.

    Crowds quickly formed around the high-tech Yangwang U8, an imposing hybrid SUV that BYD says is capable of floating on water for up to 30 minutes and turning on the spot like a tank.

    The U8, which was making its European debut but is currently only sold in China, also comes with a drone that allows passengers to scout the road ahead.

    The Chinese focus on technologically advanced features and smart cars was also apparent elsewhere at the motor show. The booth of Chinese EV firm Xpeng was dominated by the company's flying car prototype , which hung from the ceiling.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO6nB_0w957amP00
    Xpeng's flying car prototype hung from the ceiling above the company's booth.

    Business Insider

    CEO He Xiaopeng and co-president Brian Gu revealed the P7+ with camera-powered partially autonomous driving.

    Executives also discussed the company's investments in humanoid robots, flying cars, and AI hardware.

    Speaking to reporters, Gu said that although the tariffs, which could see manufacturers face extra levies as high as 35% , would put pressure on Xpeng's business model, the company was not backing down from its European expansion plans.

    "We have a long-term and strong commitment to Europe, which is a region that we think is a core to our business. We will do whatever is necessary to be competitive," he said.

    European automakers despair

    Among the local automakers at the event, the atmosphere was less positive.

    Stuttering EV sales across the continent have meant some European manufacturers have scaled back their EV plans and are lobbying the EU to rethink emissions targets they say will cost them billions in fines.

    Speaking at a summit on the sidelines of the motor show, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the mood in Europe's auto industry was "trending toward pessimism."

    He warned that a planned 2035 ban on gasoline vehicles in Europe could "threaten the European automotive industry in its heart," while the CEO of French automaker Renault said that it was clear that Chinese automakers had accelerated beyond their Western rivals.

    "Europe is not the leader anymore. No one can put heads in the sand anymore — the center of gravity is now in China," said Renault boss Luca de Meo, speaking at the same event.

    Nowhere was that more apparent than at the booth occupied by Chinese EV maker Leapmotor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9DyI_0w957amP00
    Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares unveil the Leapmotor B10 at the Paris Motor Show.

    MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

    After launching two new models in Europe last month, the EV startup unveiled the B10 , an electric vehicle it is planning to sell globally from next year and which could cost 100,000 RMB ($14,000) in China.

    While unveiling the new model, Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming was joined by Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Jeep, Ram, and Fiat maker Stellantis.

    The European automaker struck a deal with Leapmotor earlier this year to invest in the company and gained exclusive rights to sell its affordable EVs outside China.

    Speaking at the automotive summit on Tuesday, Tavares said European automakers needed to accept the "harsh reality" that Chinese companies were now capable of making EVs for far cheaper than their European rivals.

    He added that the Leapmotor partnership had been necessary for Stellantis to compete with the country's electric vehicle giants.

    "For us, the best way to compete immediately with the Chinese was to hop on their train, rather than letting it run us over," Tavares said.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    TeJa
    1d ago
    They do make a nice looking car!
    Snake Plisskin
    1d ago
    I’d buy a Chinese EV if they were available here
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    BMW CEO: A 2035 gasoline ban will hit the European car industry 'in its heart' and make it reliant on Chinese batteries
    Business Insider2 days ago
    This Chinese EV maker is up for a battle with Elon Musk in China
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Even the strongest pillar of the Chinese economy is showing signs of weakness
    Business Insider3 days ago
    I toured the Concorde, a discontinued supersonic commercial jet flown by celebrities and royals. Take a look inside.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    China's luxury market has been in a slump, and we're about to find out how bad it really is
    Business Insider3 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Tesla faces a fresh probe from auto regulators over its Full Self-Driving software
    Business Insider10 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Boeing's European rival Airbus is cutting up to 2,500 jobs at its space and defense unit
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    The first female commander of the Air Force's A-10 demo team reflects on flying the Warthog on the eve of its retirement
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Harvard donations dropped nearly 15% amid wealthy alums' vows to cut off support
    Business Insider19 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    US says B-2 stealth bombers struck hidden Houthi weapons, sending a message to foes that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider1 day ago
    My husband and I are full-time house sitters for people around the world. We don't have a permanent home and have no housing costs.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The year's biggest, brightest supermoon rises this week. Here's the best time to see it at its most brilliant.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider6 hours ago
    A former Twitter engineer got a Waymo robot taxi to give her a 6.5-hour ride around San Francisco. Here's what happened.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Apple's chief people officer, who reports directly to Tim Cook, is leaving the company after less than 2 years
    Business Insider1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Another blow for Boeing as NASA halts all space missions using its spacecraft - after stranded astronaut scandal
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    After 10 years in corporate America, one woman took a 'micro-retirement.' It reversed burnout and improved her quality of life.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 17, 2024 | Rates Drop Back Down
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The sun is at its 11-year maximum. That means another year of eruptions that can endanger satellites, ground flights, and spark stunning auroras.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy