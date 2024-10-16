Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I'm a boomer who was evicted from my apartment of 25 years. I was angry and embarrassed, but I have no choice but to keep renting.

    By Jen Glantz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQs4S_0w8miPpL00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r86jD_0w8miPpL00
    Trina Kaye had lived in her Los Angeles for 25 years before she faced eviction.

    Jeremy Poland/Getty Images

    • Trina Kaye was evicted from her Los Angeles apartment in 2019 after 25 years.
    • She was evicted before California's Tenant Protection Act was enacted in 2020.
    • Her apartment was renovated and rented at a higher price after her eviction.

    This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Trina Kaye , a 68-year-old who was evicted from her Los Angeles apartment in 2019 . The following has been edited for length and clarity.

    I lived in the same Los Angeles apartment for 25 years, and I loved it. I moved into it in 1994 after an earthquake hit the San Fernando Valley, and I lost my place there. I found a building in Mar Vista owned by a couple and rented a one-bedroom apartment that was quiet and close to the beach.

    When I first moved, I was paying about $725 a month. The landlord typically raised my rent by $50 to $60 a year.

    In 2018, they raised my rent a lot more. I received two $100 rent increases that year. I agreed because I liked living in the building and didn't want to move out. By 2019, the year I was forced to leave, I paid $1,695 a month.

    I got a call from the security gate that a process server was at the front of the building

    I didn't know who this person was or what this was about. I didn't let them in.

    Three days later, I came home, and a notice was tacked on my door that said that I was being evicted and had to be out by July 1.

    I was completely shocked. I'd lived in the apartment for so long and knew the landlords well. I couldn't believe they didn't talk to me about this first. I didn't ask for an explanation. I felt so embarrassed and was afraid of a confrontation.

    I alerted the landlords that I was having a knee-replacement surgery on May 20 and asked for a move-out extension. After I gave them the doctor's note they requested, they agreed to give me until September 15.

    It's been five years since this happened, but I'll never forget it.

    I didn't think getting evicted would ever happen to me

    I'd heard about people being evicted for not paying their rent. That wasn't me. I'd never missed or been late on a rent payment.

    I cared for my apartment as if I was the owner. I even repainted it and made repairs myself.

    When I received an eviction notice that stated my tenancy was being terminated without any reasons given, I was heartbroken.

    I didn't want to move out, but a lawyer told me I didn't have a choice

    When I received the notice, I spoke to a friend who's a real-estate lawyer and asked for advice. He said I didn't have any legal recourse in this situation. I contacted my local city council office for advice but never heard back. I wish I'd followed up or hired a lawyer.

    I just accepted it and moved out. I feared that if I didn't leave or fight back, the police would show up and arrest me. I was scared and felt intimidated.

    I was also under a lot of personal stress with my knee surgery at the time, so I didn't have the time or energy to fight this or ask more questions.

    I regret not pushing back on the eviction. I wish I'd been armed with more information before deciding to leave.

    This wouldn't have happened a year later to me in California

    In 2020, California passed the Tenant Protection Act , which made it harder for landlords to evict tenants without just cause, especially if they had lived in the space for at least 12 months.

    If this had happened to me in 2020, I would've had a good case to fight back. I also think my landlords knew the law was changing, which is why they chose to evict me when they did.

    They renovated my apartment and raised the rent

    I heard from my neighbors in the building that they renovated my unit when I moved out. After they fixed it up, it was listed for $2,250 a month.

    My neighbor left shortly after I moved out, and they renovated his apartment, too. Since then, I've noticed they fixed up most of the building and raised the rent for all the units.

    It took time to let go of the situation

    It took me a couple years to let go of the anger and embarrassment I felt from getting evicted. The anger was because they took the choice of leaving my home away from me.

    I've been living in a new apartment for five years now. It's a two-bedroom in Pico-Robertson, and I pay a little more in rent than I did for my old place.

    Looking back, the eviction was a blessing in disguise. My new place is better and has amenities that the other rental didn't have, such as central air conditioning and new appliances. I rent from the owners of a condo, and they've been accommodating.

    I plan to stay here for as long as I can. The situation didn't discourage me from renting. But I can't afford to buy anything in Los Angeles, so renting is my only option.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A major student-loan company is being punished for preventing over 460,000 borrowers from accessing cheaper monthly payments
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    The year's biggest, brightest supermoon rises this week. Here's the best time to see it at its most brilliant.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    I'm a millennial making $120,000 a year. I rent because buying a home in Florida is so costly and would be too much work.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Sam's Club just opened its first new location in 7 years. It doesn't have any checkout lanes.
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Moving to Panama slashed an expat's expenses. Here's how much he pays for housing and bills for a family of 4.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The sun is at its 11-year maximum. That means another year of eruptions that can endanger satellites, ground flights, and spark stunning auroras.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 17, 2024 | Rates Drop Back Down
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Falling home prices are hitting homeowners in these 10 states the hardest — with up to 10% of mortgage balances now topping their property values
    Business Insider2 days ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Threads added a green dot to show you're online. I have a theory about why.
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Bank bosses aren't worried about lower interest rates — and even see some upside
    Business Insider22 hours ago
    Meta fires employees who abused its $25 Grubhub meal perk
    Business Insider21 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    China has built a giant Osprey-like drone that engineers say can carry 10 passengers and fly at 340 mph
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Netflix's new gaming chief shakes up the division with a hire from Epic and layoffs
    Business Insider2 days ago
    We moved from a ranch in South Carolina to an apartment in Madrid. I learned material things are not important.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    I toured the Concorde, a discontinued supersonic commercial jet flown by celebrities and royals. Take a look inside.
    Business Insider2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy