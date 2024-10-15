Business Insider
I left London for a little town in Latvia. It lacks certain luxuries, but it's a safer, easier place to raise a kid.
By Ashley Couto,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Indy1005 days ago
I'm a millennial making $120,000 a year. I rent because buying a home in Florida is so costly and would be too much work.
Business Insider18 hours ago
M Henderson12 days ago
After 10 years in corporate America, one woman took a 'micro-retirement.' It reversed burnout and improved her quality of life.
Business Insider1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
My husband and I are full-time house sitters for people around the world. We don't have a permanent home and have no housing costs.
Business Insider21 hours ago
Business Insider2 days ago
SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
My friends expect me to pay for things for them because I'm wealthy. Am I wrong to think they should just work harder?
Business Insider14 hours ago
Read the pitch decks of 6 startups looking to disrupt dating apps and social networking that have raised millions
Business Insider1 day ago
I toured the Concorde, a discontinued supersonic commercial jet flown by celebrities and royals. Take a look inside.
Business Insider1 day ago
Moving to Panama slashed an expat's expenses. Here's how much he pays for housing and bills for a family of 4.
Business Insider1 day ago
M Henderson8 days ago
The year's biggest, brightest supermoon rises this week. Here's the best time to see it at its most brilliant.
Business Insider1 day ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile16 days ago
The HD Post22 days ago
Business Insider1 day ago
Uncovering Florida19 days ago
Declutterbuzz1 day ago
Chicago Food King19 days ago
We traded our condo in a walkable city for a big house in the suburbs after we retired. It's been great for us and our grandkids.
Business Insider20 hours ago
Alameda Post15 hours ago
Archaeologists found Viking skeletons over 1,000 years old buried with a crystal and other treasures. They're improving our understanding of how wealthy Vikings once lived.
Business Insider19 hours ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Falling home prices are hitting homeowners in these 10 states the hardest — with up to 10% of mortgage balances now topping their property values
Business Insider1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0