Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I quit Amazon after being assigned 21 direct reports and burning out. I worry about the decision to flatten its hierarchy.

    By Tess Martinelli,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F22Cn_0w5vmuqc00
    Yvonne Lee-Hawkins says she felt disappointed she couldn't give her direct reports more individual support.

    Yvonne Lee-Hawkins

    • Yvonne Lee-Hawkins left Amazon after struggling to manage 21 direct reports.
    • Even as an experienced manager, she felt overwhelmed by the lack of time she had with her team.
    • Despite learning effective communication, the workload affected her health and job satisfaction.

    This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Yvonne Lee-Hawkins , a 45-year-old burnout coach in Auburn, Washington, about her experience as a manager at Amazon. It's been edited for length and clarity.

    I worked at Amazon in the HR space for nearly a decade. Over time, I went from managing zero to 21 direct reports across multiple continents.

    Being thrust into a managerial role taught me to use my time efficiently and communicate effectively across a diverse network of employees. It was hard, but ultimately, it made me a better leader.

    I truly love and still believe in Amazon , but I struggled to effectively manage nearly two dozen people and quit in April when my physical health was suffering and I was burning out.

    In 2014, I started my career at Amazon

    I started at Amazon as a senior launch manager in the grocery delivery space. The job was fast-paced, and I was constantly traveling, overseeing the building of new grocery fulfillment centers. In just two years. I completely burned out and decided to switch career tracks. I landed in HR, which I stayed in for the next eight years of my career at Amazon.

    I hopped around several HR departments before landing in the heart of HR as a pure business partner in 2019. We had adequate funding, and it was the best-functioning team I've ever been on at Amazon, but I felt there wasn't room to grow.

    I'd been at virtually the same level for seven years and was looking for a promotion . So, I left Amazon to work in HR at Blue Origin , another Jeff Bezos company . Due to it being a new startup, it was absolute chaos, and I found myself back at Amazon in another HR role a year later, in 2022.

    I was unexpectedly appointed manager

    I was initially hired as program manager of business continuity to help smooth the transition during a massive organizational disruption. I managed mass layoffs and employee redistribution. Then I was unexpectedly appointed as manager for two teams, which included 11 employees based across China, India, and some of Europe.

    Managing employees across several different time zones and adding to my preexisting work was difficult.

    Previously in my career at Amazon, I had managed a maximum of three to four indirect reports. I always prided myself on giving my people an hour of individual, virtual face time each week to discuss career development, offer support, and get to know them. I used our meetings as an opportunity to learn what skills employees were looking to develop so I could delegate tasks accordingly.

    I tried to continue that trend with all 11 of my employees, therefore spending 11 hours a week in individual virtual meetings alone. It was laborious but manageable.

    A few months later, a coworker went on maternity leave, and I had to take on her team, leaving me with 21 direct reports. My weekly individual meetings were no longer plausible, so I had to cut them in half.

    Managing so many employees was hard, but I became better in many areas

    Taking on so many employees taught me to communicate more effectively , efficiently, and asynchronously since none of my teams resided in the same time zone. I also learned to adjust and diversify my leadership style , not just for so many people but for so many cultures.

    I really enjoyed learning more about everyone's cultures to better connect, understand, and lead. Although it was hard, I became a better manager, a better communicator, and a more creative and organized leader.

    Unfortunately, compressing my time with each employee was detrimental to the success of my teams.

    I started running out of time with my team

    Our meetings became transactional because we only had time to discuss the most urgent issues. We no longer had time to get to know each other, ask questions, seek advice, or work on career development.

    One of my highest-performing reports came to me and said she was transferring teams because she didn't feel like she had enough time and couldn't work on what she wanted. I gave her my blessing because I would've done the same.

    I also saw some performance issues popping up on my team because I couldn't give them the dedicated time and feedback they needed to work through problems.

    For example, several of my employees were struggling to write white papers. This hurt my heart because my job as a manager is to help people overcome obstacles. When you have less time with team members, they get stuck on things longer, and daily processes slow down.

    Even with strong managerial skills, I started to feel overwhelmed

    Managerial skills don't just magically appear, they need to be learned .

    Even though I struggled to manage nearly two dozen employees, I feel extremely lucky that I came to Amazon with managerial experience. Before Amazon, I'd worked at Target, where I went through a rigorous management training process.

    At the time, Amazon required new managers to complete a self-guided manager training course within 30 days. However, even as an experienced manager, I felt overwhelmed by the number of videos I had to watch. Also, I didn't feel that they were the most effective way to learn.

    It became difficult to hold my boundaries, and I burned out

    I started to burn out from the workload . It's ironic because, as an HR partner, I used to tell incoming employees that no one would ever tell them to go home and stop working, but if they had strong boundaries, people would respect them.

    That used to be my experience. But I felt responsible for so many people at once, which made it difficult to hold my boundaries.

    I also stopped enjoying work. My work felt bureaucratic, and I was so focused on staying on top of each little task that I wasn't contributing to things that were moving the needle. I felt like I couldn't be the manager I wanted to be, which was disappointing. So, I decided to officially quit in April.

    I worry about this fallout continuing as Amazon prepares to flatten its organization in January, but I still believe Amazon can be a magical place full of innovation, autonomy, and creativity. It has always been decentralized, which permits people to move very fast if they have funding, supportive leadership, and a clear, shared vision.

    Amazon representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

    If you have experience as a manager in Big Tech and would like to tell your story, please email Tess Martinelli at tmartinelli@businessinsider.com

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments / 61
    Add a Comment
    James Burke
    10h ago
    So they promoted her and gave her more responsibilities and she couldn't hack it. How is this Amazon being bad?
    Macy
    11h ago
    It’s too bad to lose quality in work places. Most places keep adding more and more responsibilities to each employee and that’s what happens, burnout. It’s no good for anybody all the way around.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amazon invests in nuclear energy, hot on the heels of Google and Microsoft
    Business Insider5 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Florida man who refused to leave his $1.25 million 'hurricane-proof' home said it was basically unharmed
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    If someone is quietly falling out of love, they’ll usually exhibit these 8 subtle behaviors
    Baseline4 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    I failed Meta's technical interview. Here's what it was like and what I wish I'd done differently.
    Business Insider12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com5 days ago
    40 elite colleges are being sued over accusations they colluded to increase tuition by $6,200 — primarily by overcharging divorced parents
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Police In Georgia Stumble Across Massive Drug Stash While Cleaning Up After Hurricane Helene
    BroBible6 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Pete Davidson ‘will not be invited back to Saturday Night Live anytime soon’ as feud with Colin Jost reaches show execs
    The US Sun8 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    DeSantis Rejects Hurricane Help from Kamala Harris, Says She Has 'No Role in This Process'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Tom Selleck ‘Frustrated’ With CBS After Cancellation Of ‘Blue Bloods,’ Thinks The Series Was ‘Taken For Granted’
    uInterview.com2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    I moved from Sweden to the US. I've found Americans to be friendlier and I enjoy the work hustle.
    Business Insider5 days ago
    People Whose Parents Got Divorced During Their Childhood Usually Develop These 12 Traits as Adults, Psychologists Say
    Parade1 day ago
    P Diddy pictured wearing prison jumpsuit for the first time in court sketches as trial date set
    themirror.com5 days ago
    Savings, CD and Checking Account Interest Rates Today: Earn up to 5.30% APY
    Business Insider10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy