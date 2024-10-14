Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    AI coding startups are becoming a hotspot for VCs. Here are the 12 copilots that have landed funding from funds like a16z, Lightspeed, and Menlo Ventures.

    By Samantha Stokes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pDnD_0w5vXvTk00
    Seek AI CEO Sarah Nagy; Zenlytic CEO and co-founder Ryan Janssen; and Mintlify co-founders Han Wang and Hahnbee Lee

    Seek AI, Zenlytic, Mintlify

    • VCs are investing in generative AI coding and copilot startups.
    • AI coding tools automate coding tasks, allowing developers to focus on creativity.
    • BI has identified which startups in the space have so far raised the most funding from VCs.

    The AI revolution shows no signs of slowing down, and some VCs are turning their attention to a new corner of the market: generative AI coding and copilot startups.

    This tech, which automates parts of the coding process and offers real-time assistance to developers, aims to reduce the time and complexity involved in writing software. By upping productivity and eliminating repetitive tasks, AI copilots let developers focus on more creative and strategic aspects of programming.

    "I'm really high on AI coding assistants," Menlo Ventures partner Tim Tully recently told Business Insider. "Opportunities in this space are pretty compelling."

    Kanu Gulati , a partner at Khosla Ventures, is also searching for AI copilots that could be a valuable investment. Last year, she invested in Korbit, an "AI mentor" that reviews code and teaches engineers how to fix problems.

    According to PitchBook, US VC deal activity for generative AI coding tools has grown in the last year, from more than $420 million in all of 2023 to more than $780 million so far in 2024 (PitchBook's analysis includes deals through September 27).

    The deal count was down during that same time period; however, 50 deals were done in this space during all of 2023, compared to 35 so far this year through September 2024.

    Business Insider partnered with PitchBook to identify which AI coding and copilot startups have raised the most money so far from VCs like a16z, Lightspeed Venture Partners, solo capitalist Elad Gil, and others. The startups are listed in descending order based on the size of their most recent funding round.

    Poolside raised a $500 million Series B in October 2024.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJJou_0w5vXvTk00
    Poolside co-founders Eiso Kant (left, CTO) Jason Warner (right, CEO)

    Poolside

    Founded in 2023, the San Francisco-based startup is building its own foundation models, API, and coding assistants to bring generative AI to software developers. Poolside has so far raised $626 million in VC funding, and its notable investors are Bain Capital Ventures, DST Global, Felicis Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures.

    Magic raised a $117 million Series B in February 2024. It announced $320 million in additional funding in August 2024.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF48N_0w5vXvTk00
    Magic cofounders Eric Steinberger and Sebastian De Ro.

    Magic

    Magic uses generative AI to create code and automate software development tasks. Founded in 2022, the San Francisco-based startup raised a $117 Series B in February 2024, led by Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross's NFDG Ventures. CapitalG and Elad Gil also participated.

    In August, Magic said it raised an additional $320 million from a spate of investors, including Eric Schmidt, Jane Street, Sequoia, and Atlassian, as well as Friedman, Gross, Gil, and CapitalG. This brought the startup's total funding to $515 million.

    Augment raised a $227 million Series B in April 2024, which valued the startup at $997 million.

    Augment is building AI coding assistance software for engineering teams. The startup emerged from stealth in April 2024 and announced its $227 million Series B funding round at a $977 million post-money valuation, which included investments from Sutter Hill Ventures, Index Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Meritech Capital. The startup previously raised a $25 million Series A led by Sutter Hill Ventures.

    Anysphere raised a $60 million Series A at a $400 million valuation in August 2024.

    Anysphere, a startup founded in 2022 that is creating an AI code editor called Cursor, raised a $60 million Series A funding round at a $400 million post-money valuation, according to TechCrunch .

    Business Insider first reported that Anysphere was raising a new funding round at a $400 million valuation from a16z. Thrive Capital co-led the round, and Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison also participated.

    Previously, the startup raised an $8 million seed funding round in July 2023 that valued the company at $56.5 million, according to PitchBook. The round was led by OpenAI Startup Fund, with participation from BoxGroup, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, and Dropbox cofounder Arash Ferdowsi.

    Mintlify raised an $18 million Series A in August 2024 led by Andreessen Horowitz.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K6G7_0w5vXvTk00
    Mintlify co-founders Han Wang and Hahnbee Lee

    Mintlify

    Founded in 2022, Mintlify uses AI to automate software documentation. Based in San Francisco, the startup was a member of Y Combinator's W22 batch, and it's raised $21 million so far in VC funding. In addition to a16z and Y Combinator, BCV is also an investor.

    Zenlytic raised a $9 million Series A funding round in October 2024.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Hl5_0w5vXvTk00
    Ryan Janssen, CEO and Co-founder of Zenlytic

    Zenlytic

    New York-based Zenlytic is a business intelligence platform that considers generative AI to be a "co-worker" — rather than a copilot — that is capable of analyzing data and answering complex questions. The startup has raised $15 million total in VC funding since it was founded in 2020, and its investors include Bain Capital Ventures, M13 Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Primary Ventures.

    Seek AI raised a $9 million seed round in 2023.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wxi36_0w5vXvTk00
    Headshot of Sarah Nagy, CEO of Seek AI

    Seek AI

    Founded in 2021, New York-based Seek AI is building a platform for people to build code by using natural, everyday language . The startup raised a $9 million seed round in 2023, and it's disclosed $10.5 million in VC funding from investors Battery Ventures and Conviction Partners.

    Espresso AI raised a $9 million seed funding round in November 2023.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAWZT_0w5vXvTk00
    Espresso AI co-founders Ben Lerner, Alex Kouzemtchenko, and Juri Ganitkevitch

    Espresso AI

    Brooklyn-based Espresso AI is tackling the rising expenses associated with cloud computing. Its generative AI analyzes queries and optimizes them to save time and money.

    Founded in 2023, the startup has raised $11 million in VC funding, the most recent being its $9 million seed round in November 2023. Espresso's notable investors include Nat Friedman, Daniel Gross, and FirstMark Capital's Matt Turck.

    Dosu raised an $8 million seed funding round in June 2024.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QA0E_0w5vXvTk00
    Dosu founder Devin Stein

    Dosu

    Dosu is an AI teammate that that cleans up code and manages tedious tasks so developers can focus on work that adds value. Founded in 2023, the San Francisco-based startup has raised $9.5 million total in VC funding, and its $8 million seed round was led by Innovation Endeavors's Davis Treybig.

    Blitzy raised $4.4 million in September 2024.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wiDC_0w5vXvTk00
    Blitzy cofounders Brian Elliott and Sid Pardeshi

    Blitzy

    Based in Boston and founded by a former Nvidia engineer, Blitzy builds AI copilots to automate coding. The startup, which was spun out of the Harvard Innovation Lab, was funded by Link Ventures, Bessemer, Flybridge, NFX, Picus, and Asymmetric.

    Granola raised a $4.25 million seed funding round in May 2023.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKD95_0w5vXvTk00
    Granola co-founders Chris Pedregal and Sam Stephenson

    Granola

    Based in London, Granola is a productivity tool that combines AI-generated transcripts with a person's notes to create better meeting notes with generative AI.

    As the startup grows, Lightspeed Venture Partners, which led Granola's seed funding round, explained that the tech will combine AI, code editing, and knowledge work to increase productivity in the workplace. Granola's other investors include Betaworks, Mike Krieger, and Nat Friedman.

    Ellipsis raised a $2 million seed round in April 2024 as part of Y Combinator's W24 batch.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1CHE_0w5vXvTk00
    Nick Bradford and Hunter Brooks, Ellipsis co-founders

    Ellipsis

    A member of Y Combinator's W24 batch, Ellipsis automatically reviews code, catches errors, and can enforce a team's style guide. The startup was founded in 2023 and is based in New York. Dalton Caldwell led Y Combinator's investment in Ellipsis, and its additional investors are Twenty Two Ventures and Transpose Platform.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I broke into venture capital at 22 and became a partner by 28. I learned one easy, surefire way to move up the ranks.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    We moved from NYC to Raleigh. I didn't think I'd be happy in a smaller Southern city, but it's exceeded my expectations.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    A quant research leader from Two Sigma's vaunted 'techniques' squad is leaving for Cubist
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    The year's biggest, brightest supermoon rises this week. Here's the best time to see it at its most brilliant.
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Savings, CD and Checking Account Interest Rates Today: Earn up to 5.30% APY
    Business Insider11 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Automakers will find themselves in a 'big trap' if the transition toward EVs slows down, Stellantis CEO says
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Walgreens is closing 1,200 stores
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Moving to Panama slashed an expat's expenses. Here's how much he pays for housing and bills for a family of 4.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Sorry fast-food fans — your burger is only going to get more expensive
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Citi's regulatory nightmare still haunts CEO Jane Fraser
    Business Insider1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The next time an astronaut steps foot on the moon, it could be in a Prada spacesuit. See the design.
    Business Insiderlast hour
    After 10 years in corporate America, one woman took a 'micro-retirement.' It reversed burnout and improved her quality of life.
    Business Insider11 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates, October 15, 2024 | For Lower Rates, the Economy Needs to Cool Off
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    I failed Meta's technical interview. Here's what it was like and what I wish I'd done differently.
    Business Insider13 hours ago
    I toured the Concorde, a discontinued supersonic commercial jet flown by celebrities and royals. Take a look inside.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Your old images stored on Photobucket could soon be used to train AI
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    Avoid The Single Biggest Mistake Seniors On Medicare Will Make This Fall; Don't Risk $2,000 In 2025
    Jesse Slome10 hours ago
    Boeing is raising $10 billion from 4 major banks — and could sell another $25 billion in securities
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Global government borrowing is set to top $100 trillion — and shows no signs of slowing down
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy