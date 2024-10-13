Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Stanley cups are 'on the way out' along with skinny jeans, wealthy teens say

    By Dominick Reuter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5IN9_0w55SeJF00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RULPK_0w55SeJF00
    Stanley has said it has sold more than 10 million Quenchers in total.

    Courtesy of Stanley

    • Stanley's multi-colored insulated cups still have considerable caché among teens, Piper Sandler says.
    • At the same time, the brand's popularity may have peaked and is "on the way out," teens said in the firm's annual survey.
    • Stanley now finds its cool factor somewhere between trend-forward Owala and mainstay Yeti.

    The Stanley cup craze over the past year that cost many Americans money , time , and, in some cases, their mental health and employment , may have peaked.

    While Stanley's multi-colored insulated cups still have considerable caché, upper-income teens told Piper Sander that the products could soon see the same fate as skinny jeans.

    The investment bank's annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, published earlier this week, indicated a notable trajectory in the popularity of the Stanley trend .

    "Stanley cups placed as the #2 'Most Popular Female Fashion Trend' among the upper-income cohort — while simultaneously placing as the #2 'Fashion Trend on its Way Out' among upper-income females," analysts Peter Keith and Alexia Morgan said in a note. Upper-income male teens surveyed ranked Stanley cups as their fifth-most fashion trend on the way out.

    The survey covered more than 13,500 teens across 47 US states, with an average age of 15 and an average household income of $67,440.

    Keith told Business Insider the survey's fashion trend question is open-ended, meaning that respondents are not prompted by a list of options.

    Stanley did not respond to a request for comment on the survey.

    Led by its jumbo 40-ounce Quencher, Stanley's annual sales increased from $94 million in 2020 to an estimated $750 million in 2023, the company told CNBC. Stanley also said it has sold more than 10 million Quenchers in total. The brand is owned by the privately held PMI Worldwide and doesn't routinely disclose financial results.

    Stanley cups weren't on the radar for upper-income teen girls in the survey two years ago and only broke into the top 10 trends last fall with 1% of the vote. Within six months, the mugs had rocketed past crop tops into third place and settled into second behind Lululemon with 19% of the vote.

    "They really kind of struck gold with these larger, thick cups, with the handle and a straw," Keith told BI. "The brand just took off like wildfire. I mean, it's one of the better success stories for a brand in the last two, three years."

    This year, however, the brand was also making its way up the "on the way out" rankings in the report, which Keith says was a question for the first time in the spring survey. (Skinny jeans have maintained a firm hold on the top spot for uncoolness this year — sorry, millennials.)

    That probably puts Stanley's coolness somewhere between fashion-forward Owala and mainstay Yeti.

    Keith also said that Yeti isn't a top pick for teen girls the firm surveyed, a group that can do a fair amount of brand swapping every few years. Remember VSCO girls' Hydro Flasks ?

    Owala fans, meanwhile, have been causing headaches for some Target workers by mixing and matching the lids and bottles to create custom color combos.

    Yeti has been chugging along with 84% brand awareness among teens, with two-thirds of those surveyed saying their households own a Yeti product. What's more, the average Yeti-owning household has more than five Yeti products, according to the survey.

    Yeti has delivered quarterly sales growth percentage increases in the mid-teens, bringing in nearly $520 million in the last fiscal year. In Piper Sandler's note, Keith and Morgan said Stanley's rise hasn't appeared to eat into Yeti sales or shelf space.

    "We'll continue to monitor it," Keith told BI. "When brands are making that transition from cool to uncool, they probably do spend some time in a period where they're both cool and uncool at the same time. So we'll see which side Stanley ends up on over the next year or so."

    If you are a Stanley cup owner who wants to share your perspective, please contact Dominick via email or text/call/Signal at 646.768.4750. Initial responses will be kept confidential.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 29
    Add a Comment
    zandra martin
    12h ago
    Most people didn't get that Stanely Cup and are going to wear skinny jeans no matter what...
    Anita Million
    12h ago
    Stanley cups suck. Go with a Yeti. it's the only way
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    7 shoes that are in right now and 5 that are out, according to stylists and designers
    Business Insider18 days ago
    Florida man who refused to leave his $1.25 million 'hurricane-proof' home said it was basically unharmed
    Business Insider4 days ago
    I tried on jeans at Abercrombie, J. Crew, and Madewell. Turns out, the perfect pair does exist.
    Business Insider25 days ago
    Target Is Selling 'Cute' $40 Stretch Ankle Boots Similar to a Madewell Style Over 6x the Price
    Parade3 days ago
    Thin is back in! Fashion insiders fume as Size 0 ‘clothes hanger’ models once again the runway norm
    New York Post3 days ago
    I've worked at Costco for 19 years. Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on the shelves right now.
    Business Insider6 days ago
    The 6 Biggest Shoe Trends From the Fall 2024 Runways
    wmagazine.com1 day ago
    7 Fall Skirt Trends You’re Going to See Everywhere, According to Stylists
    Real Simple1 day ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle that users say looks like Ku Klux Klan hood
    New York Post2 days ago
    Erik Menendez reveals what he’d say to his mom 35 years after murdering her
    The Independent6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    People Whose Parents Got Divorced During Their Childhood Usually Develop These 12 Traits as Adults, Psychologists Say
    Parade1 day ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    Blake Lively In Tight Dinner Dress Shamed For ‘Looking Chunky’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    A boba business storm is brewing, and a 'Shang-Chi' star is in the middle of it
    Business Insider17 hours ago
    5 Paint Colors Going Out of Style in 2025 — And What You Should Replace Them With Before Then
    Livingetc1 day ago
    5 Services That Gen X Spends Money on That Millennials and Gen Z Don't
    A Dime Saved2 days ago
    Kathy Bates, 76, was 'in tears' when she fit into Armani gown for the Emmys after 100-pound weight loss
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
    Action News Jax1 day ago
    Your old images stored on Photobucket could soon be used to train AI
    Business Insider2 hours ago
    I quit Amazon after being assigned 21 direct reports and burning out. I worry about the decision to flatten its hierarchy.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    South Park creator Matt Stone asks if Sam Altman does anything other than 'go on podcasts'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Huge Hardware Chain With 4,500 Stores Files For Bankruptcy
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Sandra Bullock's Son Louis, 15, Towers Over His Famous Mom in Rare New Photo
    Parade1 day ago
    I'm an interior decorator. Here are 8 things I would never get at West Elm.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    6 kitchen trends interior designers are excited about right now, and 3 that are out
    Business Insider2 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy