Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    NATO set to kick off nuclear exercise 'Steadfast Noon' on Monday

    By Rebecca Rommen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ukq2P_0w556NX500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFu5Z_0w556NX500
    An F-35 fighter jet.

    CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

    • NATO is kicking off its annual "Steadfast Noon" nuclear exercise on Monday.
    • More than 60 aircraft, including nuclear-capable fighter jets, will take part.
    • The UK's Royal Navy is also holding a major naval exercise from Monday.

    NATO is set to launch its annual nuclear training exercise, " Steadfast Noon, " on Monday.

    The two-week exercise will see more than 60 aircraft, including nuclear-capable fighter jets , take part in training flights in airspace over Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, and the North Sea.

    NATO runs the training exercise each October to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the alliance's nuclear deterrent — which the alliance says is particularly important this year as Dutch F-35A fighter jets have been declared ready for nuclear roles.

    This year's event will bring together 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and will see fighter jets, bombers, fighter escorts, refueling planes, and reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft take part. No live weapons will be involved.

    In a statement published ahead of the exercise, NATO's new Secretary General, Mark Rutte , said nuclear deterrence was "the cornerstone of Allied security."

    "Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies," he added.

    Rutte was in London earlier this week for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Speaking to reporters about "Steadfast Noon" on Thursday, Rutte said: "In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat."

    In a post on X following their meeting, Zelenskyy said the trio had discussed "Euro-Atlantic integration and the military reinforcement of Ukraine."

    It comes just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was considering updating the country's nuclear doctrine to state that a conventional attack on Russia by a country supported by a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack.

    Business Insider has contacted NATO for comment.

    The UK's Royal Navy is also set to hold a major naval exercise from Monday.

    "Exercise Strike Warrior" will take place from October 14 to 27 in waters to the north and east of the UK, with more than 20 ships and aircraft involved.

    The UK's 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, will lead a multinational naval task force of warships during the exercise.

    F-35B Lightning fighter jets are set to operate from the vessel.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Dr. Linpopalalisky
    1d ago
    they're going to kill us all
    Joe Bribem
    2d ago
    Enduring Freedom....🤣😂😅😂😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😅😂😅🤣😅😂😅🤣😂😂💀💀💀💀
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Getting more F-16s is only half the battle. Ukraine also desperately needs to be training more pilots.
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Ukraine's strike on a missile storage facility destroyed enough ammo to impact Russian attacks for months, commander says
    Business Insider22 days ago
    Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
    Business Insider1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    NATO will not be intimidated by Russia's threats, Rutte says at Ukraine mission HQ
    Reuters1 day ago
    China has built a giant Osprey-like drone that engineers say can carry 10 passengers and fly at 340 mph
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The THAAD system the US is deploying to Israel has rarely seen combat, but its test record has been flawless since it came online
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    As a warning, China sent warplanes and warships, including its first aircraft carrier, to practice assaulting Taiwan
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Efforts by the US to counter China in the South China Sea could backfire
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Automakers will find themselves in a 'big trap' if the transition toward EVs slows down, Stellantis CEO says
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    China deploys record 125 warplanes in large scale military drill in warning to Taiwan
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    U.S Tightens Noose on Iran’s ‘Ghost Fleet’ After Israel Attack
    gcaptain.com4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    I toured the Concorde, a discontinued supersonic commercial jet flown by celebrities and royals. Take a look inside.
    Business Insider7 hours ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider8 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Boeing is raising $10 billion from 4 major banks — and could sell another $25 billion in securities
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    JD Vance says it's 'bizarre' to reject having children because of climate change concerns: 'That's a very deranged idea'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Global government borrowing is set to top $100 trillion — and shows no signs of slowing down
    Business Insider12 hours ago
    North Korea says front-line units ready to strike South Korea if more drones appear
    click orlando2 days ago
    Taiwan spots Chinese carrier, China military video says 'prepared for battle'
    Reuters2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy