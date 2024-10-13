NATO set to kick off nuclear exercise 'Steadfast Noon' on Monday

An F-35 fighter jet. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

NATO is kicking off its annual "Steadfast Noon" nuclear exercise on Monday.

More than 60 aircraft, including nuclear-capable fighter jets, will take part.

The UK's Royal Navy is also holding a major naval exercise from Monday.

The two-week exercise will see more than 60 aircraft, including nuclear-capable fighter jets , take part in training flights in airspace over Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, and the North Sea.

NATO runs the training exercise each October to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the alliance's nuclear deterrent — which the alliance says is particularly important this year as Dutch F-35A fighter jets have been declared ready for nuclear roles.

This year's event will bring together 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and will see fighter jets, bombers, fighter escorts, refueling planes, and reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft take part. No live weapons will be involved.

In a statement published ahead of the exercise, NATO's new Secretary General, Mark Rutte , said nuclear deterrence was "the cornerstone of Allied security."

"Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies," he added.

Rutte was in London earlier this week for a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters about "Steadfast Noon" on Thursday, Rutte said: "In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and is able to respond to any threat."

In a post on X following their meeting, Zelenskyy said the trio had discussed "Euro-Atlantic integration and the military reinforcement of Ukraine."

It comes just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was considering updating the country's nuclear doctrine to state that a conventional attack on Russia by a country supported by a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack.

Business Insider has contacted NATO for comment.

The UK's Royal Navy is also set to hold a major naval exercise from Monday.

"Exercise Strike Warrior" will take place from October 14 to 27 in waters to the north and east of the UK, with more than 20 ships and aircraft involved.

The UK's 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, will lead a multinational naval task force of warships during the exercise.

F-35B Lightning fighter jets are set to operate from the vessel.