    A job offer took me 9,000 miles away from home. I sold almost everything I owned and finally learned how to declutter.

    By Allison Kimsey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYQom_0vwFbpDR00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWusv_0vwFbpDR00
    Allison Kimsey moved to Indonesia for a job offer.

    Courtesy of Allison Kimsey

    • I've always had a problem with impulse-buying and have never been able to declutter.
    • Then, I received a job offer in Indonesia, 9,000 miles away from where I lived.
    • I sold most of my stuff and moved there with only eight suitcases.

    For years, I clutched bag after bag of clothes, home goods, makeup, or, most often, shoes, as I whispered to myself, "It's OK; it was on sale." All it took was one glimpse of a sale rack, a neon clearance sticker, or an overflowing bargain bin. Chasing this high led me to overstuffed closets and — I hate to admit this now — over 100 pairs of shoes.

    I reasoned my stuff was worth a lot more than I paid for it, and when given a compliment on one of my treasures, I cooed about my deal like a proud parent. I thought I possessed a desired life skill — as if I had bartered for these items myself — not realizing I was simply a cog in the consumerism wheel.

    But then I realized these bargains were more than I bargained for when I packed my life into eight suitcases and moved 9,000 miles away to Jakarta, Indonesia , for a teaching job. I finally had to ask myself why I felt the need for so much stuff in the first place.

    I've tried to declutter in the past without much success

    Consumerism is nothing new to the United States; spending is part of my American DNA. The Ramsey Solutions Personal Finance study from 2024 found that 48% of Americans struggle with impulse buying. I've always been well-versed in making impulse purchases, but didn't realize the depth of the issue until the catalyst of a move abroad. How else does a person acquire more shoes than a shoe store?

    In the past, I had tried to organize my way out of it. I bought plastic bins, sold items on Poshmark, sent bags to Thredup, donated to Goodwill, read Marie Kondo , and still convinced myself that most of my things "sparked joy." And they did; at least, I thought they did.

    I felt my belongings were a source of my identity, like a scrapbook of memories of the "one time I wore those shoes" and the night out with friends in that fast-fashion, sequined dress. And I always got a high from that next bargain.

    A job offer 9,000 miles away forced me to get rid of most of my stuff

    Then, in 2018, after deciding to teach abroad and receiving a job offer , I came to a true crossroads. I was moving 9,000 miles away and needed to determine what would go with me.

    That's when it hit me. It was a sobering experience to comb through every single item I owned. It felt like mourning a version of myself who didn't even exist, just one I had created: a woman who needed all this stuff to feel like the best version of herself, to feel seen. When push came to shove, I simply did not like most of my things.

    I decided not to take a shipment to Indonesia because I could not afford it and didn't even like most of what I owned. Why would I spend thousands of dollars on shipping shoes I rarely wore or temporary, modular furniture I didn't love? So I sold almost everything , packed the rest into eight suitcases, at least one, maybe two of which were all shoes, and moved to Indonesia with my husband and dog.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0As2_0vwFbpDR00
    Allison Kimsey moved to Indonesia with just eight suitcases.

    Courtesy of Allison Kimsey

    My minimalism is a work in progress

    Like many compulsions, my journey from maximalist to aspiring minimalist is ever-evolving. I have leaned into owning less, buying less, and focusing more on which companies deserve my hard-earned money and align with my values.

    Now, after spending almost seven years in Indonesia , I'm preparing to move to another country in June. I still buy too many shoes as I am always experimenting with another "perfect pair," but this time around, it feels less daunting because not only is my shoe collection smaller, but I also have less stuff overall.

    It has taken deep introspection to get to this point, including unsubscribing from emails alerting me about sales, trying out capsule wardrobes , and doing no-buys, where I don't buy unnecessary items for at least 90 days. I'm not so entranced by the bargain bin anymore. However, it's still an ongoing battle, and — I think for me — it will be a battle for the rest of my life. But owning less means I get so much more out of my life.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    yuengling
    14h ago
    Sounds like a loser’s mindset
    Rhonda Howard
    1d ago
    It’s like magic when you walk through a room you have broken down to barebones. It’s always clean because it’s so easy to clean. My entire reason to minimize is to make my life easier.
