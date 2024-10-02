Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    A Ryanair Boeing 737's tires burst on landing, leaving a 500-yard gouge in the runway at one of Italy's busiest airports

    By Pete Syme,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1SVq_0vrHLyW500

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QoBy_0vrHLyW500
    A Ryanair Boeing 737 Max 8.

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    • Four tires on a Ryanair Boeing 737 Max burst upon landing at Milan Bergamo Airport.
    • Pictures showed a bare metal wheel left a long scratch on the runway.
    • Italy's third-busiest airport shut the runway for at least nine hours, canceling flights.

    A major Italian airport had to close a runway on Tuesday after it was damaged when a Ryanair plane's tires burst upon landing.

    The Boeing 737 Max was arriving at Milan Bergamo Airport from Barcelona when all four tires on its rear landing gear burst, the airport said in a statement.

    Images shared on social media showed a damaged bare metal wheel and a long scratch on the runway.

    The scratch was a depth of about a centimeter but nearly 500 yards long, according to the airport.

    In a statement shared with Business Insider, Ryanair confirmed that the flight "experienced a tire issue upon landing."

    "Passengers disembarked normally, and the aircraft was inspected by engineers, who are currently servicing the aircraft so that it can return to service," Ryanair said.

    Milan Bergamo Airport said that all 161 passengers were safe — but it caused hours of flight disruption at Italy's third-busiest airport.

    As the aircraft remained on the runway after landing at 8 a.m. local time, a notice was sent to pilots warning that operations were suspended for at least the following nine hours.

    In its statement, the airport said departing flights were delayed, while those arriving either had to divert or be canceled.

    "The reopening of the runway is contingent on the removal of the aircraft and the completion of the pavement restoration work," it added.

    According to FlightAware data, about 12% of Tuesday's departing flights were canceled at the airport.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    jokabala
    1d ago
    Seems to be a RyanAir problem, between this and the RyanAir jet that caught fire today.
    Gordon Hamilton
    2d ago
    737 planes sure do have a lot of wheel and wheel assemby troubles worldwide.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Boeing Plane With 200 People on Board Catches Fire Before Takeoff
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Plane Tires Explode During ‘Scary’ Landing at Airport
    suggest.com2 days ago
    Ryanair plane abandons take-off after fire explodes beneath wing as 184 passengers evacuated down slides at airport
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com1 day ago
    184 passengers and crew evacuated as Ryanair Boeing plane catches fire on runway in Italy
    KEYT1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Hypersonic jet capable of flying from London to Texas in 2 hours prepares for first major test flight next year
    The US Sun15 hours ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin4 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Here's All the Body Parts Elton John Has Had Removed
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Meghan Markle Has Big Plans for Prince Harry’s Inheritance as Divorce Rumors Heat Up: ‘The Way They Go through Money Is Ridiculous’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com9 hours ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    WWII bomber that mysteriously vanished 80 years ago found buried at bottom of sea
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    If You Find A Rubber Band Around Your Doorknob, Remove It And Call The Cops
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Flights cancelled after buried US bomb explodes at Japanese airport
    The Independent2 days ago
    TikTok influencer who ‘married herself’ dies by suicide at 26- Here’s why
    breezyscroll.com5 days ago
    Michigan man electrocutes wife with jumper cables and forces her to stand on bucket with rope around her neck for sick reason
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    David Steward Is Now Said To Be The Richest Black Man In America With An Estimated $11.4B Net Worth
    Afrotech4 days ago
    Elon Musk Paid $44 Billion for Twitter. A Major Investment Firm Says It’s Now Worth Less Than $10 Billion
    Mediaite3 days ago
    World’s largest 8-ton warhead ‘monster missile’ revealed, can crush 100m deep bunkers
    Interesting Engineering3 days ago
    Prince William concerned over Princess Diana's missing jewels set in Meghan Markle's engagement ring
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Boeing's 737 safety mess just got worse
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Maui officials reveal the cause of deadly Lahaina wildfire
    ABC News2 days ago
    Watch: American Airlines passengers intervene to protect woman from violent male companion: ‘Do not touch her’
    breezyscroll.com17 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy