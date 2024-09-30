Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    I'm an interior decorator. Here are 10 things I would never have in my bedroom.

    By Kelly Kruger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XLjJ_0vpIhpZf00

    • As an interior decorator , there are quite a few items I'd skip when designing the bedroom.
    • Create a relaxing environment by avoiding vibrant colors, busy patterns, and bright overhead lights.
    • Reduce stress by keeping your clutter tucked away and out of sight behind drawers and wardrobes.
    Polyester sheets may be cheaper than other fabrics but I still wouldn't buy them.

    My go-to fabric for sheets will always be 100% cotton, followed by pricier linen and silk. But I always avoid polyester when it comes to bedding .

    Polyester is made from plastic fibers and isn't as breathable as natural materials, making it unideal for temperature control. It can trap moisture and create static cling, which can disrupt comfortable sleep.

    Unlike a cotton sheet, which will soften over time, polyester materials may show wear and tear more quickly with regular washes.

    Busy patterns and vibrant colors may disrupt your wind-down time before bed.

    I love to decorate with bright colors and bold patterns but I use them sparingly in a bedroom. A high-saturation color palette or a busy pattern can strain the eyes and energize the mind, making it more difficult to relax.

    Instead, I strike a balance between busy and bland by adding contrast with light shades, dark muted colors, and lots of varying textures to create visual interest and a relaxing environment.

    For example, color enthusiasts could pair off-white wall paint with dark-navy velvet curtains. If you're a pattern lover, opt for the kinds that appear in textures, like in handwoven throw pillows.

    Leave the wicker furniture at the beach house.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pi7Hb_0vpIhpZf00
    Wicker furniture might give off too much of a beach or farmhouse vibe.

    stock_studio/Shuttershock

    The natural-fiber furniture trend recirculates every couple of years. Though it looks cute amongst eclectic bohemian decor, I recommend leaving it out of the bedroom.

    The distinct woven texture can add dimension but its numerous crevasses collect dust and add to your cleaning routine.

    If you're OK with periodically vacuuming your headboard and really want to incorporate wicker furniture, go for a modern weave style. And unless you're decorating an actual beach house, I recommend using one or two accessories of rattan decor rather than an entire bedroom set.

    Highly reflective finishes may be elegant but they don't make for a cozy feel.

    High-gloss or polished finishes are great for elevating an atmosphere but I avoid using highly reflective items in the bedroom.

    Polished marble tabletops, high-gloss painted walls, and chrome hardware can make the overall space feel less cozy, as they're visually harsh and tangibly cold. Keep those materials for spaces like the living room or office.

    Instead, opt for brushed metal, warm wooden furniture, and nonreflective textiles and wall coverings. I even suggest matte paint finishes to absorb as much ambient light as possible.

    Open closets and storage solutions can quickly turn into clutter.

    Open-storage solutions have become more popular but the bedroom is one area where I wouldn't recommend having items out on display.

    Creating a visually relaxing zone to wind down in can be challenging enough without having to worry about your sweaters being neatly lined up.

    I prefer wardrobe solutions with solid doors and drawers so that your bedroom can feel streamlined and neat once all your items are put away. The less visual clutter, the better.

    Avoiding mirrors in the bedroom is more than just superstition.

    I think too many mirrors, especially across from or in view of the bed, can disrupt a good night's sleep. Some consider it bad luck, and in the practice of Feng Shui , it's believed that a mirror will reflect the energy of a room and potentially amplify negative energy.

    I use mirrors sparingly so I don't catch any movement in them when it's time to unwind at night.

    If you choose to incorporate a mirror into your space, try placing it thoughtfully to reflect light and give the illusion of more space without showing the bed.

    Nightstands without storage are a missed opportunity.

    Though minimalistic nightstands create a light, airy look in pictures, the inconvenience of not having a bedside storage solution will get old fast. As clutter piles up along the tabletops, your space will turn from chic to stressful with nowhere to hide your unmentionables.

    I always choose a nightstand with at least one fully concealed drawer. Having some open shelving for a book or two might add a nice touch but be mindful, as this can also create clutter.

    For an extra touch of luxury, opt for nightstands with built-in charging stations so that you can tuck away your devices at night and avoid any lingering blue light.

    Hardwood, poured-concrete, and tiled floors should never be left bare in the bedroom.

    Hardwood floors might be popular, but I'd consider installing wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedroom. Carpet dampens sound, adds insulation to a space, and is luxuriously cozy to walk on barefoot.

    That being said, permanent carpeting can be divisive among homeowners and renters and tends to show wear and tear more quickly than hardwood flooring.

    If wall-to-wall carpeting isn't for you, opt for the perfect balance by incorporating large area rugs into your bedroom. As a low-traffic area, the bedroom can be an excellent place for a high-pile, plush, or even shag carpet.

    Overhead lighting can overpower the bedroom.

    Recessed lighting and large chandeliers will create a lot of light but might not fit the relaxing vibe of the bedroom. When creating a lighting design for the bedroom, I like to avoid overhead bulbs and focus on variety.

    Incorporating built-in sconces and connecting bedside lamps or lighting accents to a wall switch are great ways to bring soft light into your bedroom.

    If you love the look of a statement chandelier, incorporate a dimmer or smart-bulb setup to control your lighting.

    Retire the matchy-matchy comforter and pillow trend.

    Oftentimes, a comforter will come with two pillow shams or a collection of matching throw pillows to create a completed set. Though it may look coordinated, it doesn't give off the elevated look of a designer bedroom.

    Instead, try coordinating stand-alone shams and throw pillows with the color palette of your comforter or bedroom.

    Create variation by using solid sheets, textured throw pillows, and fabric patterns that go well together but don't make an exact match. This technique will enhance the bed as the focal point of the room, and you'll get to choose more comfortable pillow fabrics.

    This story was originally published on August 10, 2023, and most recently updated on September 30, 2024.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    tutu
    14h ago
    Good for you. I’ll decorate my bedroom to please me and reflect my taste.
    Helen Smith
    22h ago
    who cares what you think
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 things to never put on your kitchen countertops, according to interior designers
    Homes & Gardens19 days ago
    I’m an interior designer & 9 mistakes make your home look cheap – your tiles are a no-no & so are your Ikea plants
    The US Sun7 days ago
    6 things to never store in a guest bedroom – and how professional organizers always make this a truly welcoming space instead
    Homes & Gardens7 days ago
    5 Paint Colors You Should Never Use in a Bathroom, Designers Warn
    thespruce.com29 days ago
    3 Things You Should Never Store On Your Kitchen Counter
    The Daily South4 days ago
    7 shoes that are in right now and 5 that are out, according to stylists and designers
    Business Insider5 days ago
    If someone quietly dislikes you, they’ll usually display these 8 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    5 Everyday Practices That Make You Irresistibly Attractive
    Amber Alexandria1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Longtime soap opera star dies at age 70
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Physicist suggests that the Bible holds proof that we live in a simulation
    unexplained-mysteries.com2 days ago
    5 types of people you should never welcome into your home
    rolling out1 day ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    5 home design themes that are trending right now
    The Independent1 day ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    Old Person Smell: You Know It When You Smell It… So What Is it?
    PopCrush1 day ago
    Interior designer says that having family photo 'shrines' in the house is poor taste
    Upworthy2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Are Pure Fire Between the Sheets
    Capital Chronicles2 days ago
    15 Common Items That Make Your Home Look Less Cluttered Immediately
    Theresa Bedford18 days ago
    7 Boring And Outdated Hairstyles No Woman Over 50 Should Be Wearing Anymore: The ‘90s Rachel & More
    shefinds5 days ago
    Cardiologists Say These Are 7 Good Fruits To Keep Your Arteries Clean: Berries, Citrus, & More
    shefinds2 days ago
    What it means if your boyfriend starts wearing nail polish
    rolling out2 days ago
    Burger King Has a New Meal—and I Tried It First
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    7 Bathroom Trends You're About to See Everywhere, According to a New Study
    Martha Stewart1 day ago
    Another Royal Family Baby Is on the Way
    PopCulture1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy