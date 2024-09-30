Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Tesla factory boss defends knocking on workers' doors when they're off sick at home

    By Tom Carter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DA8oL_0vocJNME00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFZRR_0vocJNME00
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the opening of the factory near Berlin in 2022.

    PATRICK PLEUL/Getty Images

    • A Tesla factory boss defended the decision to knock on workers' doors when they're out sick.
    • André Thierig denied the home visits were unusual and suggested workers were exploiting the system.
    • High rates of absence at the factory have attracted the interest of Elon Musk.

    The boss of Tesla's German factory has defended the decision to send managers to knock on workers' doors while they're out sick.

    André Thierig, the senior director of the country's Gigafactory, suggested that workers at the plant near Berlin had been exploiting German sick-leave laws. His defense came after local media reported that managers had been visiting the homes of some employees when they were off sick .

    Some of those visits were met with doors slammed in bosses' faces and workers threatening to call the police, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reported , citing a recording of an internal meeting.

    Thierig said turning up at employees' homes was not unusual, the German press agency DPA said, according to The Telegraph .

    He told DPA that Tesla executives wanted to appeal to the "work ethic" of employees. Tesla factory execs previously said the rate of sick leave was higher on Fridays.

    "That is not an indicator of bad working conditions because the working conditions are the same on all working days and across all shifts," Thierig said. "It suggests that the German social system is being exploited to some extent."

    The plant's human-resources manager said the rate of employees calling in sick at Tesla's German factory, which employs about 12,000 workers and is the carmaker's only manufacturing plant in Europe, jumped to 17% in August , Handelsblatt reported — three times the average for the rest of the German auto industry in 2023.

    The high rates of sick leave have drawn the attention of Elon Musk. In a post on X, the Tesla CEO said he would look into the report.

    Musk is known for encouraging a "hardcore" approach to work at Tesla, with reports saying employees had in the past slept on the production line and in their cars to meet deadlines.

    Tesla did not respond to a request for comment sent outside normal working hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 189
    Add a Comment
    Val Maria
    7h ago
    Too much toxic control on people. That’s how it will end for workers and women’s rights if idiot Musk has anything to,do with it.
    lovelydesi1313
    10h ago
    THIS IS POWER GONE STUPID
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Tesla performs random, unannounced home visits to employees taking sick time, gets door slams and threats to call cops
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Tesla Service Technicians Say They’re Waiting for Upper Management to Issue a Cybertruck Refresh or Recall to Address Widespread Cybertruck Defects
    torquenews.com2 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Tesla just stopped selling the cheapest version of the Model 3 in the US. An analyst called it 'a smart strategic move.'
    Business Insider3 hours ago
    I grew up undocumented in a red state. I now have my dream career after receiving DACA — but my childhood was full of fear.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Millions of student-loan borrowers just lost access to a key debt relief program — and it could have big financial consequences
    Business Insider1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    I work with Warren Buffett. He's probably the smartest person in the world — here's the best advice he's given me.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Not hearing back on job applications? Some career consultants suggest a bold new tactic.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    War analysts say the massive Iranian missile attack the US called 'ineffective' likely wasn't just for show
    Business Insider16 hours ago
    I hired a virtual assistant after I realized how overwhelmed I was with work. Asking for help was hard, but it's been so worth it.
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Biden and other government officials are telling port companies to get a better offer to striking workers ASAP
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The US economy teeters after it's hit by a triple threat: Middle East escalation, port closures, and Hurricane Helene
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    The US military is bracing for a fight with warships and more aircraft as further violence grips the Middle East
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    America is facing a nightmare scenario with a looming strike and wrecked infrastructure after Hurricane Helene
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Bride Furious After Coworker Refuses to Give Up Vacation Days for Her to Go on Her Honeymoon
    brides.com1 day ago
    Millions of Americans could lose out on more than $700 in healthcare benefits if Congress doesn't keep these tax credits
    Business Insider23 hours ago
    A California family of 5 found a house in Scotland listed for under $270,000. The catch: It was half the size of their old place.
    Business Insider9 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Trump's plan to scrap taxes on tips and overtime could reshape how millions of Americans get paid
    Business Insider23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy