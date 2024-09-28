Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Business Insider

    Diddy's freak-off arrest would have Kim Porter 'turning over in her grave,' her ex-lawyer says

    By Laura Italiano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq6c4_0vmxOQeh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMTAa_0vmxOQeh00
    Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2003

    Getty Images/Giulio Marcocchi

    • Freak offs? A tell-all memoir? Kim Porter was too "private and classy" for that, her ex-lawyer says.
    • But in private, Porter did call Combs "controlling," said the lawyer, Suzanne Kimberly Bracker.
    • Combs even hired a high-price private eye to follow Porter, the lawyer said.

    Kim Porter would be horrified by the blaring headlines about her supposed "memoir" and Sean "Diddy" Combs' salacious sex-trafficking indictment, her former family attorney told Business Insider.

    "She would be turning over in her grave right now," said Suzanne Kimberly Bracker, the lawyer who negotiated the $20,000-a-month in child support that Combs paid Porter for their son, Christian.

    "Puffy was jealous, and he was obsessed with Kim," to the point of having her followed constantly, said Bracker, who repped Porter in the early 2000s when Christian, now 26, was a young child.

    "But she was too private and too classy" to ever spill such details in a tell-all book or to join in the so-called "freak-offs" that Combs, 54, is charged with forcing women to perform in, the lawyer told BI.

    "There was no way in hell she would want a book published," Bracker said of "Kim's Lost Words," a purported memoir billed as being written by Porter sometime before her 2018 death, at age 47, from lobar pneumonia .

    Porter's friends, her ex-husband, R&B singer Al B. Sure, and another family lawyer have all issued statements calling the "memoir" a fraud. Christian and Porter's other three children have issued a statement condemning the memoir and its "horrific conspiracy theories."

    "Kim never gave even an interview about her private life," said Bracker. "She would never do that to her children. She had plenty to say, but she would never do so publicly."

    The tumultuous Combs-Porter relationship lasted nearly a decade, until 2007. In that time, the two fought and split up repeatedly, but remained deeply in love, Bracker said.

    Even if their fighting turned physical, Porter would give as good as she got, said Bracker, who has also repped women in child-support cases against Ice T, DMX, Funkmaster Flex, Damon Dash, and former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell.

    "She had some authority over him," Bracker said of Porter. "I would hear the way she addressed him on the phone. She dressed him down, and he took it."

    Asked if Porter ever shared that Combs was violent with her during the time she was her lawyer, Bracker said, "No."

    Bracker also said it would not be Porter's style to join in the sexual performances that federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Combs coerced multiple victims to participate in.

    "I guarantee she was not part of these 'freak offs,' and I think she would have cut off his penis if he ever proposed that to her," the lawyer joked.

    "She told me explicitly, many times, he did not want her involved with any other men."

    Bracker began repping Porter in 1999, after Combs and his then girlfriend, J.Lo, were arrested while fleeing a shootout at a Times Square nightclub. (J.Lo was jailed for 14 hours, but never charged; Combs was acquitted of witness-bribery and gun charges after a 2001 trial.)

    "When Kim reached out, she was still seeing Puffy and sleeping with him, but he was also with J. Lo," Bracker said.

    "She knew he was sleeping with other women, but she was very jealous of J.Lo," the lawyer said. "How could you not be?"

    Still, Porter was nothing short of gorgeous herself — "like a Disney princess," Bracker said. "Really one of the most beautiful women I'd ever met."

    Combs could be generous with Porter and their son, but only sporadically, Bracker said. "He didn't want to pay her rent, and get a nice apartment for her," the lawyer said.

    Bracker advised Porter to sue Combs for child support as quickly as possible, in order to beat the lawsuits expected to be filed by the nightclub shooting's three victims.

    But Porter was reluctant and only signed off on a paternity and child support action after Combs was acquitted.

    "Maybe he thought she would never file, because for a long time she didn't," Bracker said.

    Bracker said that she later learned, throughout all of that time, Diddy was having Porter followed by private investigator Joe Mullin, the same celebrity PI that Donald Trump hired during both of his divorces to tail Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

    "When I would meet with Kim, he was always calling her, and he always knew where she was," Bracker said of Combs. "He would call her a million times a day. He wanted continual contact with her and wanted to know where she was at all times.

    "This is how he was. Very controlling. But she would always shut him down. And he was not letting go of her, and she was not letting go of him," Bracker said.

    Combs had three children with Porter and is father to seven children in all. In April, he and Christian were sued by a woman who said that in December, 2022, the son assaulted her on a yacht chartered by his father. Their lawyer has called the lawsuit "lewd and meritless."

    Attorneys representing Combs in his civil and criminal cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Combs has pleaded not guilty in the Manhattan sex-trafficking case. He is being held without bail in a federal jail in Brooklyn pending his next court date, October 9.

    This story was updated to remove a quote by Bracker.

    Read the original article on Business Insider
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Janet Chambers
    2d ago
    Why would she write it then if she wasn't going to have it published 🤔
    Laura Laura
    2d ago
    He needs to quit through ingredients a fit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy’s Twins D’Lila & Jessie Are Allegedly Trying to Move on by Changing Their Living Situation
    SheKnows5 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Said He Wouldn’t Give Up Biggie’s Publishing Rights Until His Bones Were ‘Crushed to Powder’
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet9 days ago
    Costco Responds After Diddy's Lawyer Claims Mogul Bought Baby Oil In Bulk
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes8 days ago
    ‘This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING’: The resurfaced video of Diddy hanging out with 15-year-old Justin Bieber leaves everyone feeling the same way
    wegotthiscovered.com10 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Mary J. Blige and her credit card were rejected by cashier after shopping at boutique
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    I work with Warren Buffett. He's probably the smartest person in the world — here's the best advice he's given me.
    Business Insider20 hours ago
    Beyoncé a No-Show at People’s Choice Country Awards as She Is Shut Out Again
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    I grew up undocumented in a red state. I now have my dream career after receiving DACA — but my childhood was full of fear.
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Mark Cuban tells 'faithful soldier' Elon Musk that Trump will eventually turn on him
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Kim Porter's father speaks out after P Diddy arrest and speculation about her death
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio19 minutes ago
    Justin Bieber Fears Mount After Father-in-Law Makes Cryptic Comments Alluding to Diddy Scandal: ‘If You Have Something to Say Then Say It’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    ‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors
    suggest.com3 days ago
    When a millennial moved to Detroit from SF, he bought a home and opened a coffee shop. He said that would have been impossible on the West Coast.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Will ‘Demand an Apology’ From Beyonce After Singer’s ‘Shady Comments’
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    A Gen Xer with a master's degree hasn't found work in 9 years. He says he's only landed four interviews.
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I'm a Californian who moved to Texas for a shot at the American dream. I moved back after 2 ½ years, but I miss Texas.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    My wife says I'm a hoarder, but she regularly throws away things we just bought. How can I get her to stop wasting money?
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I'm a CEO and the breadwinner for my family. My husband decided to leave his high-stress job to care for our daughter.
    Business Insider14 hours ago
    She was still in college when she started applying for the housing lottery. Now, she pays $1,600 for a 1-bedroom apartment in NYC.
    Business Insider5 hours ago
    I'm a former FBI agent and cybersecurity expert. Here are 5 things everyone should do to outsmart online criminals.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    6 global cities most at risk of being in a real-estate bubble, according to UBS
    Business Insider1 day ago
    I'm a millennial who lives alone in a tiny house in the countryside. I don't feel like I'm missing out on city life.
    Business Insider1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy