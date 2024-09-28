Diddy's freak-off arrest would have Kim Porter 'turning over in her grave,' her ex-lawyer says

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2003 Getty Images/Giulio Marcocchi

Freak offs? A tell-all memoir? Kim Porter was too "private and classy" for that, her ex-lawyer says.

But in private, Porter did call Combs "controlling," said the lawyer, Suzanne Kimberly Bracker.

Combs even hired a high-price private eye to follow Porter, the lawyer said.

Kim Porter would be horrified by the blaring headlines about her supposed "memoir" and Sean "Diddy" Combs' salacious sex-trafficking indictment, her former family attorney told Business Insider.

"She would be turning over in her grave right now," said Suzanne Kimberly Bracker, the lawyer who negotiated the $20,000-a-month in child support that Combs paid Porter for their son, Christian.

"Puffy was jealous, and he was obsessed with Kim," to the point of having her followed constantly, said Bracker, who repped Porter in the early 2000s when Christian, now 26, was a young child.

"But she was too private and too classy" to ever spill such details in a tell-all book or to join in the so-called "freak-offs" that Combs, 54, is charged with forcing women to perform in, the lawyer told BI.

"There was no way in hell she would want a book published," Bracker said of "Kim's Lost Words," a purported memoir billed as being written by Porter sometime before her 2018 death, at age 47, from lobar pneumonia .

Porter's friends, her ex-husband, R&B singer Al B. Sure, and another family lawyer have all issued statements calling the "memoir" a fraud. Christian and Porter's other three children have issued a statement condemning the memoir and its "horrific conspiracy theories."

"Kim never gave even an interview about her private life," said Bracker. "She would never do that to her children. She had plenty to say, but she would never do so publicly."

The tumultuous Combs-Porter relationship lasted nearly a decade, until 2007. In that time, the two fought and split up repeatedly, but remained deeply in love, Bracker said.

Even if their fighting turned physical, Porter would give as good as she got, said Bracker, who has also repped women in child-support cases against Ice T, DMX, Funkmaster Flex, Damon Dash, and former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell.

"She had some authority over him," Bracker said of Porter. "I would hear the way she addressed him on the phone. She dressed him down, and he took it."

Asked if Porter ever shared that Combs was violent with her during the time she was her lawyer, Bracker said, "No."

Bracker also said it would not be Porter's style to join in the sexual performances that federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Combs coerced multiple victims to participate in.

"I guarantee she was not part of these 'freak offs,' and I think she would have cut off his penis if he ever proposed that to her," the lawyer joked.

"She told me explicitly, many times, he did not want her involved with any other men."

Bracker began repping Porter in 1999, after Combs and his then girlfriend, J.Lo, were arrested while fleeing a shootout at a Times Square nightclub. (J.Lo was jailed for 14 hours, but never charged; Combs was acquitted of witness-bribery and gun charges after a 2001 trial.)

"When Kim reached out, she was still seeing Puffy and sleeping with him, but he was also with J. Lo," Bracker said.

"She knew he was sleeping with other women, but she was very jealous of J.Lo," the lawyer said. "How could you not be?"

Still, Porter was nothing short of gorgeous herself — "like a Disney princess," Bracker said. "Really one of the most beautiful women I'd ever met."

Combs could be generous with Porter and their son, but only sporadically, Bracker said. "He didn't want to pay her rent, and get a nice apartment for her," the lawyer said.

Bracker advised Porter to sue Combs for child support as quickly as possible, in order to beat the lawsuits expected to be filed by the nightclub shooting's three victims.

But Porter was reluctant and only signed off on a paternity and child support action after Combs was acquitted.

"Maybe he thought she would never file, because for a long time she didn't," Bracker said.

Bracker said that she later learned, throughout all of that time, Diddy was having Porter followed by private investigator Joe Mullin, the same celebrity PI that Donald Trump hired during both of his divorces to tail Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

"When I would meet with Kim, he was always calling her, and he always knew where she was," Bracker said of Combs. "He would call her a million times a day. He wanted continual contact with her and wanted to know where she was at all times.

"This is how he was. Very controlling. But she would always shut him down. And he was not letting go of her, and she was not letting go of him," Bracker said.

Combs had three children with Porter and is father to seven children in all. In April, he and Christian were sued by a woman who said that in December, 2022, the son assaulted her on a yacht chartered by his father. Their lawyer has called the lawsuit "lewd and meritless."

Attorneys representing Combs in his civil and criminal cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Combs has pleaded not guilty in the Manhattan sex-trafficking case. He is being held without bail in a federal jail in Brooklyn pending his next court date, October 9.

This story was updated to remove a quote by Bracker.