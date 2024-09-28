Open in App
    Nvidians, Metamates, Amazonians: These are the nicknames that tech workers call themselves

    By Sarah Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QfqB_0vmub7tf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvWAg_0vmub7tf00
    Tech workers have some interesting nicknames.

    JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

    • Metamates. Amazonians. Ants.
    • Tech workers have some interesting nicknames.
    • Here's a sampling of some of the names tech firms have for their employees.

    The tech industry is no stranger to corporate jargon and word salad.

    Comedian John Mulaney , in his set on the closing night of Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco earlier this month, skewered the industry for it, among other things.

    "Some of the vaguest language ever devised has been used here in the last three days," he said. "The fact that there are 45,000 'trailblazers' here couldn't devalue the title anymore."

    Fortunately some terms in the industry, specifically what its companies call their workers, are much more straightforward.

    From Metamates to Amazonians, here are popular nicknames for employees at various tech companies:

    Google
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tl4X_0vmub7tf00
    Google also has nicknames for new and ex-employees.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Google employees are simply called "Googlers," though new employees are sometimes referred to as "Nooglers."

    Former employees are called "Xooglers."

    Amazon
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYMzN_0vmub7tf00
    Amazon announced a new return-to-office mandate this week

    NurPhoto

    Just as the company is named after the Amazon river , employees there are also called "Amazonians."

    Meta (formerly Facebook)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBlAR_0vmub7tf00
    "Metamates" are actually named in the company's core values.

    JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

    After Facebook's rebrand to Meta in 2021 , employees went from being "Facebookers" to "Metamates."

    One of the company's six core values is to think of "Meta, metamates, me."

    "We are stewards of our company and our mission," the company's culture page says about this phrase. "We have a sense of responsibility for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It's about taking care of our company and each other."

    Microsoft
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkICo_0vmub7tf00
    Those who work at Microsoft are sometimes called "Microsofties."

    Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Microsoft employees are sometimes referred to as "Microsofties" or simply "Softies."

    The company in 2020 published a blog post about the "life of a Microsoftie."

    Anthropic
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zqdkm_0vmub7tf00
    Employees at AI firm Anthropic are called "ants."

    Rafael Henrique/SOPA/Getty Images

    At Anthropic, the AI company behind the chatbot Claude , employees are called "Ants."

    "Maybe I would have advocated for a different employee nickname, but it's fine. That ship has sailed," Anthropic chief product officer Mike Krieger told The Verge earlier this month.

    X (formerly Twitter)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILH3T_0vmub7tf00
    When X was still called Twitter, employees were referred to as "tweeps."

    DADO RUVIC/Reuters

    Before Elon Musk bought Twitter and rebranded it X , employees called themselves "tweeps."

    It's not clear if employees have taken to calling themselves a new nickname since Musk took over.

    Nvidia
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiEsr_0vmub7tf00
    Nvidia employees are simply called "Nvidians."

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Employees at the AI chipmaker run by Jensen Huang are called "Nvidians."

    The company name is pronounced "en-VID-ee-uh" and takes inspiration from "invidia," Latin for "envy."

    But that's not the full story behind the name. Early on, founders Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem didn't yet have a name for the startup and, in the meantime, named files "NV" for "next version," Fortune previously reported.

    Apple
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2PJB_0vmub7tf00
    Apple Store technical support retail workers are famously called Geniuses.

    Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

    Apple doesn't seem to have a popular nickname for corporate employees in the way some of its peers in the industry do, though it famously calls workers at Apple stores Geniuses .

    Read the original article on Business Insider
