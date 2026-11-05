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Bushland

📢 Bushland ISD Gifted & Talented referrals open through Nov. 19

8 days ago
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📢 Gifted & Talented referrals open now at Bushland ISD

Bushland ISD is now accepting Gifted and Talented (GT) referrals.

You can refer a student for the GT program now through November 19.

Referral forms and detailed information about the GT program are available below this notice on the district’s site.

If you believe a student may qualify for GT services, be sure to:

  • Review the program information
  • Complete the referral form
  • Submit it by November 19

This applies to students in Bushland ISD.

More Info: Bushland Independent School District - Bushland IS...

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