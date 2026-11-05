📢 Bushland ISD Gifted & Talented referrals open through Nov. 19

📢 Gifted & Talented referrals open now at Bushland ISD

Bushland ISD is now accepting Gifted and Talented (GT) referrals.

You can refer a student for the GT program now through November 19.

Referral forms and detailed information about the GT program are available below this notice on the district’s site.

If you believe a student may qualify for GT services, be sure to:

Review the program information

Complete the referral form

Submit it by November 19

This applies to students in Bushland ISD.