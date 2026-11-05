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Bushland
📢 Bushland ISD Gifted & Talented referrals open through Nov. 19
8 days ago
📢 Gifted & Talented referrals open now at Bushland ISD
Bushland ISD is now accepting Gifted and Talented (GT) referrals.
You can refer a student for the GT program now through November 19.
Referral forms and detailed information about the GT program are available below this notice on the district’s site.
If you believe a student may qualify for GT services, be sure to:
- Review the program information
- Complete the referral form
- Submit it by November 19
This applies to students in Bushland ISD.
More Info: Bushland Independent School District - Bushland IS...
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