Burton has some solid transportation and auto jobs right now, from entry-level driving to high-paid tech roles. If you like working with cars, trucks, or diesel engines, this week looks good.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Burton, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local delivery role driving parts to repair shops and helping in the store. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying active, and talking with customers while keeping the store running smoothly.

Employer: Belle Tire

Location: Burton, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 / year

High-earning auto tech job working on engines, brakes, suspension, electrical, and more in a busy shop. Comes with a $5,000 signing bonus plus strong benefits, paid training, and Sundays/major holidays off.

Employer: Anything On Site Repair LLC

Location: Burton, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43.40 per flat-rate hour

Specialized diesel engine role focused on diagnostics, repair, and full rebuilds. Great for an experienced, Michigan-certified tech who wants high flat-rate pay, paid holidays and vacation, and the freedom to run jobs independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or trainee spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.